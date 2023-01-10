ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

OHIO STATE
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OHIO STATE
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Bills vs. Dolphins prediction: Take a shot on this prop bet

The Miami Dolphins travel to Buffalo on Sunday with a good news/bad news scenario going. The good news is, Miami made the playoffs in coach Mike McDaniel’s first season. The bad news is, the Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson. Buffalo opened as around a 9.5-point favorite in this matchup, but ballooned up to 13.5 once it was announced Thompson would get the start. Though these teams played two tight games in the regular season, it’s hard to come up with a scenario in which we will see a third. Even with two stud receivers, Miami’s offense isn’t...
BUFFALO, NY
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings allow too much easy offense in frustrating performace

DETROIT – For two periods Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings looked like they were playing a part in an instructional video of how not to play defense. Poor execution led to too much easy offense for the Columbus Blue Jackets, more than the Red Wings could overcome with a big third-period rally in a 4-3 loss at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde encouraged by progress, depth at midseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are only slightly ahead of last season’s pace as they hit the midway mark on Saturday. But Derek Lalonde has been encouraged by progress during his first 40 games as coach. “The overall five-on-five play has been pretty good,” Lalonde said. “Probably...
DETROIT, MI
Pistons’ comeback efforts fall short, lose 116-110 to Pelicans

DETROIT -- Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic and New Orleans’ Jonas Valauncias traded baskets in a competitive opening quarter of the Pistons-Pelicans game on Friday night. In the end, it was Valanciuas and his team leaving Little Caesars Arena with the victory, as the Pelicans defeated the Pistons 116-110. Bogdanovic...
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings beat Leafs to end nine-game skid vs. Toronto

DETROIT – Strong goaltending, solid defensive play and timely goaltending Thursday enabled the Detroit Red Wings to finally solve the mastery the Toronto Maple Leafs had over them for an extended stretch. Ville Husso made 32 saves and the Red Wings defeated the Leafs 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri bringing energy, offense following long absence

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde wasn’t too familiar with Robby Fabbri, so general manager Steve Yzerman brought him up to speed. “Steve’s brought up, ‘You’re going to like him,’ " Lalonde said. “I saw glimpses of it in video or playing them in the past, but until you have him every single day … He’s been as advertised from the previous management and staff. Hopefully, he can sustain it and stay consistent with it.”
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings’ third-period rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Columbus

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings staged a furious third-period rally Saturday but could not overcome their many defensive mistakes earlier in the game. Patrik Laine scored three goals for his 10th career hat trick and the Columbus Jackets held on for a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI

