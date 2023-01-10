Read full article on original website
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
cleveland19.com
Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
cleveland19.com
Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Midway Mall in Elyria could soon see a new chapter in its future. The Lorain County Commissioners has agreed to a $13.9 million loan that will allow the Lorain Port Authority to buy the mall. Commissioner David Moore said the goal is to make it more...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres. Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres. She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
cleveland19.com
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
cleveland.com
After a tragic two years at Wallace Lake, action now can help prevent future drownings
Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
cleveland19.com
You can learn Northeast Ohio’s history of anti-slavery activism at Cozad-Bates House
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled off Mayfield Road between East 155th Street and Circle Drive is the oldest and only surviving pre-civil war structure in University Circle. The Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center has a mission to highlight Northeast Ohio’s history as a center of anti-slavery activism. “If we don’t...
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
Assisted living residents bare it all for a good cause
Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton did it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 calendar. The calendar benefits 2023 graduating seniors of Barberton High School.
It came from the sky -- maybe: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
whbc.com
GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chippewa Lake Bar Damaged by Water Pipe Burst
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We keep hearing broken water pipe stories from the bitter cold last month. In this case, the establishment could be closed for months. The main pipe bringing water into the Village Inn in Chippewa Lake burst, with extensive damage to much...
