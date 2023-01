The 28th iteration of Viva Vestavia is set for Jan. 24 at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The event brings together a number of Vestavia Hills restaurants that provide food samples along with local beer, fine wines and a silent auction. This year’s event is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Civic Center ballroom.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO