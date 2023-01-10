ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ted Cruz touted 'frogsby90' before Georgia stomped TCU by 58 points to win the national title

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Sen. Ted Cruz entered Monday night ecstatic about the TCU Horned Frogs' chances.
  • Alas, the Texas Republican prediction of "frogsby90" did not come to pass.
  • The Georgia Bulldogs demolished TCU by a historic margin.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz entered Monday evening like many Texans, hopeful that TCU Horned Frogs could pull off a stunning upset of the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, in the College Football Playoff National Title Game.

"Getting pumped for the game tonight! #frogsby90," Cruz wrote on Twitter before the game. After this story was published, Dave Vasquez, Cruz's press secretary, tweeted that #frogsby90 is a reference to a meme, not an actual preditiction.

Georgia won the game in a historically dominating fashion. In sports parlance, Cruz's take turned out to be almost as cold as Texas when the senator briefly left for Cancun in February 2021.

Georgia, who finished the season 15-0, is the first team to go back-to-back since SEC foe Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012, though the Bulldogs are the first to do it in the College Football Playoff era. Led by Quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on player, Georgia stomped TCU 65-7. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the win is the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in college football history.

TCU, the Big 12 champs, entered the game as the clear underdog after upsetting the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. Meanwhile, Georgia looked shaky after coming back to beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl by a single point.

It hasn't been all bad for Cruz. The former Republican presidential candidate watched his Houston Astros win the World Series this past fall. The senator even went to New York to watch the ALCS, where he was ruthlessly mocked by a handful of Yankee fans.

Georgia enters next year with another chance at history: becoming the first team of the polling era to win three straight national titles. If head coach Kirby Smart pulls off the feat, he'll have achieved a distinction that bedeviled the likes of legendary coaches such as Paul "Bear" Bryant, Urban Meyer, Pete Carroll, Tom Osborne, Jimmy Johnson, Bob Devaney, and Bud Wilkinson. Even Nick Saban, Smart's one-time mentor, has been unable to pull off the three-peat.

This story and its headline have been updated following comment from Cruz's press secretary.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

