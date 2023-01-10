ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

With LeBron James just one of several players out of action on Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers essentially had no shot at beating the Denver Nuggets. And they didn’t, taking a 122-109 loss to snap their season-high five-game winning streak.

With James, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and Troy Brown Jr. all out with various injuries and Patrick Beverley sitting out the second half after suffering a hip injury, the burden fell to Russell Westbrook to lead the way for LA.

And he played admirably, hitting 10 of 21 shots from the floor for a team-high 25 points, also adding seven assists and seven rebounds. But he also committed seven turnovers. Thomas Bryant kicked in 17 points and 10 boards in the loss.

As one would expect, Nikola Jokic was the star of the night for Denver as the two-time reigning NBA MVP had an incredibly efficient triple-double. He shot a perfect five-for-five from the floor and a perfect three-for-three from the foul line for 14 points while also dishing out 16 assists and grabbing 11 boards. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with a game-high 34 points.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh4BO_0k9iY0nm00
LeBron James | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Related

Let’s Not Forget LeBron James Technically Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer a While Ago

In sitting out Monday night’s matchup with the Nuggets, LeBron James remains at 37,965 regular-season points for his career, keeping him 422 back of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

Assuming LeBron returns to the LA lineup on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, stays healthy, and maintains his season scoring average of 29.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem on Thursday, February 9, when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant fires back at Draymond Green during appearance on Danny Green's podcast

Maybe podcasts are becoming the new diss track for NBA players. That, at least, seems to be the way Draymond Green and Ja Morant are using them of late. Less than a week after Green went on his podcast and responded to Morant’s controversial “I’m fine in the west” comments ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas day loss to the Golden State Warriors, Morant showed up on teammate Danny Green’s podcast this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy