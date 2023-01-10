Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin Emerges as Serious Candidate for Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Report
Jermaine Franklin, a once-defeated American heavyweight contender, has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to face British star Anthony Joshua in the spring. Chris McKenna of The Daily Star reported the news on Friday. The development, if true, comes as a slight surprise, since Michigan’s Franklin, 29, is coming off...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Crawford: He’s Cerebral and He Has Power; That’s Kind of Hard to Beat
Regis Prograis couldn’t help but be impressed by Terence Crawford’s latest performance inside the ring. The 140-pound WBC champion from New Orleans praised the WBO 147-pound champion from Omaha, Nebraska, after the latter drubbed David Avanesyan in six rounds last month. Crawford, per usual, put on a methodical...
Boxing Scene
DAZN's 2021 Loss Widens to $2.3 Billion; Operating Loss To $1.36 Billion
Upstart sports streaming service DAZN sustained an operating loss of $1.36 billion for 2021 and an overall loss of $2.3 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday. DAZN CEO Shay Segev told Bloomberg the chief reason was due to its $1.9 billion commitment to acquire Italian and...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Confirms Plans To Vacate Undisputed Bantamweight Crown, Campaign In 122-Pound Divisions
Naoya Inoue has paved the way to usher in a new era of top bantamweights as he sets his sights on becoming a four-division champion. The unbeaten pound-for-pound entrant confirmed that he is prepared to relinquish his undisputed bantamweight championship. News of the development came during a press conference held Friday in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan, where he formally revealed his intentions of next conquering the 122-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Arsen Goulamirian, Felix Sturm, Anthony Yigit, More
WBA cruiserweight king Arsen Goulamirian (27-0) plans to defend the title on April 1 in Paris on a Y12 Promotion against a yet to be named opponent. If all goes well a second defense and title unification is planned against WBO champ Lawrence Okolie (18-0), who of course must get past David Light for this to happen.
Boxing Scene
Zak Chelli vs. Anthony Sims Jr. Set For Azim vs. Reyes Card
Super middleweight Zak Chelli will return to action on February 11 at the OVO Arena in London when he takes on the ‘Magician’ Anthony Sims Jr. English super middleweight champion Chelli (12-1-1, 6 KOs) celebrated a unanimous points victory over Germaine Brown on his last outing at Wembley in June 2022.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Comments on Anthony Joshua Training Situation, Says He Is 'Still Kind of Learning'
Joe Joyce apparently does not think that Anthony Joshua ever truly made a full pivot, stylistically speaking, from the unpaid ranks. Joyce, a top contender for the WBO heavyweight title, has seen his stock rise after he bludgeoned former titlist Joseph Parker in 11 rounds in September. The Londoner has now set his sights on a title shot, possibly against the winner of the projected undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC titlist Tyson Fury and WBA, WBO, IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk; the two are in talks to fight in March, most likely somewhere in the Middle East.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal Eyes Promotional Career Path: 'I Believe I Have the Experience'
Jean Pascal could be the next boxing figure to pass through the fighter-to-promoter revolving door. The Haitian-Canadian light heavyweight contender and former champion, one of the top fighters to come out of Montreal in the past two decades, recently suggested he has a desire to promote boxing shows after his fighting career is over.
Boxing Scene
Adam Lopez: Definitely Want A Rematch With Oscar Valdez, We Need To Run That Back For Sure
Adam Lopez knew that he was on borrowed time in the featherweight division. The move up in weight comes right on time for the 26-year-old Glendale, California native, who enters the junior lightweight division with plans of a second act to the only fight he’s had thus far at the weight.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata ESPN+ Undercard Results From Laval, Canada
Mazlum Akdeniz threw every punch with the intention of picking up his first knockout in more than a year. The 25-year-old southpaw would have to settle for his third straight points win, complete with three knockdowns in a rout of Mexicali’s Cristian Bielma. All three judges scored the contest 100-87 for Akdeniz in their ten-round junior welterweight co-feature Friday evening on ESPN+ from Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith
Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
Boxing Scene
DAZN Exec Hopes to Make Crossover Boxing a ‘Powerful’ Contribution to Their Business
Crossover boxing is here to stay, at least for one prominent player. Earlier this week, DAZN, the sports streaming platform, announced a five-year deal with Misfits Boxing, the promotional company headed by prominent social media figure KSI, who was one of the first YouTubers to try his hand at professional fisticuffs.
Boxing Scene
David Adeleye, Mark Chamberlain Set For Fights on February 17 at York Hall
THE IBF EUROPEAN lightweight champion Mark Chamberlain and heavyweight contender David Adeleye are both in headline action when Queensberry makes a return to York Hall on Friday February 17, live on BT Sport. The 24-year-old Chamberlain, 11-0 (7 KOs) won his title at Wembley with a shutout 10-round demolition of...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous
ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
