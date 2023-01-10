Joe Joyce apparently does not think that Anthony Joshua ever truly made a full pivot, stylistically speaking, from the unpaid ranks. Joyce, a top contender for the WBO heavyweight title, has seen his stock rise after he bludgeoned former titlist Joseph Parker in 11 rounds in September. The Londoner has now set his sights on a title shot, possibly against the winner of the projected undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC titlist Tyson Fury and WBA, WBO, IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk; the two are in talks to fight in March, most likely somewhere in the Middle East.

