Read full article on original website
Related
iredellfreenews.com
NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
WECT
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 scheduled to end in March
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency allotments due to COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023 nationally and in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families enrolled in...
COVID-19 in North Carolina: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
More than half of NC’s counties are in CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19. That’s still better than last week
More than half of North Carolina’s counties still have the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities.
North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best
All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.
kiss951.com
NC MEDASSIST Helps To Combat High Prescription Drugs’
Francene Marie interviews Jessica Yarzumbeck the Director of Communications and Marketing with NC MedAssist. NC MedAssist is the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina that provides prescription and over-the-counter medications to neighbors in need at no cost. This is a caring non-profit that understands the needs of the many counties they serve.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
WCNC
North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein
RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:. Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034)
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
rhinotimes.com
State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March
Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
WITN
The holidays have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean COVID-19 left with them
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold weather means more time inside, and unfortunately that can be a recipe for spreading sickness. In fact, numbers from the state show COVID cases have been ramping up since early December. In the first week of January, more than 1,600 people were hospitalized with COVID...
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
WRAL
Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness
New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
UnitedHealthcare unit latest to protest state's health care contract
Another company is protesting the state’s decision to award a multibillion-dollar contract to a competitor, alleging that the state failed to conduct an impartial evaluation of bids to manage the North Carolina State Health Plan. The state’s treasurer, however, says the process was fair. UMR, a unit of...
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
Comments / 0