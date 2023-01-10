GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO