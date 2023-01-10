ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

iredellfreenews.com

NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

NC MEDASSIST Helps To Combat High Prescription Drugs’

Francene Marie interviews Jessica Yarzumbeck the Director of Communications and Marketing with NC MedAssist. NC MedAssist is the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina that provides prescription and over-the-counter medications to neighbors in need at no cost. This is a caring non-profit that understands the needs of the many counties they serve.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March

Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness

New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

