Read full article on original website
Related
USC football great Charles White dies
Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia ...
Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from USC Trojans
Recruiting news has been overwhelmingly positive for the USC Trojans over the past few months. Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff assembled a top-10 2023 recruiting class and are currently working on a top-five transfer portal haul. But in the past eight days, USC has experienced a pair of ...
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
CB Rodrick Pleasant Puts UCLA in Top 5, Reveals Commitment Date
The elite cornerback will decide between the Bruins, Boston College, Cal, Oregon and USC on Feb. 1.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
UCLA Welcomes Transfers and Early Entrants
UCLA started winter quarter -- and that means transfers and early entrants are now enrolled. Among the committed transfers, only Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson didn't enroll for winter. From what we know, he needs to complete another class at Bowling Green to graduate and will enroll at UCLA in summer. The transfers enrolled are RB Carson Steele, QB Collin Schlee, OL Spencer Holstege, TE Moliki Matavao, RB Anthony Adkins, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge Jake Heimlicher, and kicker Blake Glessnler.
Rumor: USC insider predicts Trojans will land left tackle via transfer portal
USC may add another transfer portal addition on offense in the coming days. Scott Schrader, a publisher/head analyst at On3's WeAreSC.com site, has logged a prediction forecasting that the Trojans will add former Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston. The prediction is behind a paywall. - ...
Beer Prices at CFB National Championship Game Were Outrageous
Another reminder that the National Championship game should never be held at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Look: Joke About Lincoln Riley Is Going Viral Tonight
Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans' head coach, made an on-field appearance tonight for the national championship. The cameo made sense, as Riley's one of the sport's more prominent head coaches and his younger brother, Garrett, is TCU's offensive coordinator. Still, Riley's presence on the ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked Southern California preparing for 2 more storms
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t get the car washed just yet. Two more storm systems are on the way. The first storm is expected to deliver rain to the Southland on Saturday. “This...
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
Eater
World-Famous La Brea Bakery Cafe Bids Farewell to Los Angeles
La Brea Bakery is no more — at least not in a retail cafe sense. 34 years after opening on its namesake La Brea Boulevard (in what is today a portion of République’s space), the Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel-founded bread company has closed its physical locations to move entirely into the wholesale and grocery retail game, save for a few lingering airport branding deals. That means that while there will no longer be traditional storefronts for the company, the famous lowercase-B logo with the loaf in the middle will still be available on store shelves nationwide.
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
Comments / 0