Crime Stoppers offer reward after local news station’s window damaged

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about an unknown person who threw a paving brick through a main window of KRDO Studios and caused serious damage.

According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred on Jan. 1, and are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

If you have information, you can share it and remain anonymous by calling 719-634-6525 or online at www.crimestop.net.

