ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Crime Stoppers offer reward after local news station’s window damaged

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhRKW_0k9iWiiT00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about an unknown person who threw a paving brick through a main window of KRDO Studios and caused serious damage.

According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred on Jan. 1, and are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

If you have information, you can share it and remain anonymous by calling 719-634-6525 or online at www.crimestop.net.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Educating Children of Color Summit

WATCH - Colorado Springs Police Officer still recovering nearly six months after crash. CSPD crash investigator Nicholas Hamaker’s life changed forever last July. WATCH - Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism. An investigation is underway following vandalism that sparked an internet outage on Wednesday in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "persons of interest" in an active investigation. Thursday evening, the sheriff's office shared a photo of two people, asking the public for help identifying them. PCSO At this time, police said they are persons of interest in an active Pueblo County The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

College bookstore robbed, police search for suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a burglary that happened in the evening of Jan. 5, to the morning of Jan. 6, at the College’s Centennial Campus located at 5675 South Academy Boulevard. College police said the suspect caused major damage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Four Denver area banks robbed in two days; suspect at large

DENVER — The FBI and Denver area police agencies asked Wednesday for the public's help in finding a man who robbed four banks in two days. According to a crime alert from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the most recent robbery happened just before noon Tuesday at the First Bank at 6701 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Jefferson County.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Teen dies after car crashes into a tree in December 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a teen was the victim in a single-vehicle crash involving a tree back in December. According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to 1500 N. Nevada Ave. on reports of a crash on Dec. 28, 2022, at 2:15 a.m. At the scene, police found The post Colorado Springs Police: Teen dies after car crashes into a tree in December 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy