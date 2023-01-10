Read full article on original website
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson opens in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There may be a new vibe at some prime real estate in downtown Fargo. Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business. This is the second Blarney Stone location in the area, with the other located at along 9th Street East in West Fargo.
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Three People Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Through Fargo and West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a vehicle that fled from police in Fargo and West Fargo is arrested after getting stuck in a ditch in West Fargo around 5:30 this morning. Police took 37-year-old Delano Minor of West Fargo into custody for fleeing and driving under...
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
UPDATE: Police investigating south Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and one person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Fargo. The call to dispatch came in late night Thursday, Jan. 12 to the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The call told police they saw the...
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
FPD officers convince terrorizing suspect to peacefully surrender
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says on Jan. 10, officers were able to successfully negotiate with a terrorizing suspect and get her to peacefully come to her door. The suspect, 29-year-old Katheryn Pederson, is said to have made several threats to a Fargo business she...
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
