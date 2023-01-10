ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Human skeleton found in vacant UC Berkeley building

A human skeleton was found this week inside an unused building on UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus, authorities said. UC police learned about the remains on Tuesday, and are now investigating along with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. An alert about the discovery was sent to students on Friday.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Power partially restored around Claremont in Berkeley

Power has been restored to most customers after a tree caused an outage affecting 665 customers around Claremont Avenue, a PG&E spokesperson said. The Berkeley Police Department issued a warning at 8:24 a.m. Saturday, alerting residents to avoid the area of Claremont Avenue between Avalon Avenue and Stonewall and Tanglewood roads because of multiple downed power lines due to severe weather.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

School camping trips: getting there is the lesson

It may not sound like a classroom assignment — 4th, 5th, and 6th graders planning and running a camping trip from start to finish. But at Montessori Family School, an independent school, the field trips are a serious educational experience. Montessori schools focus on hands-on learning and real-life skills, and planning a camping trip offers just that.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

We mapped all Berkeley’s storm-related 311 calls since Christmas

As heavy rainfall continues to pummel the state, Berkeley residents are feeling the effects of the deluge. We tracked the calls for service made by Berkeley residents to the city’s non-emergency 311 number for issues relating to the storm. Since Dec. 25, the city has received 400 calls for...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

More storms, flooding expected in Berkeley this weekend but clearer skies are finally on the horizon

More storms are expected this weekend in waterlogged Berkeley, but the end of the deluge may be around the corner. Expect some light rain Friday. That’ll be followed by a stronger storm Saturday through Sunday morning, which could dump up to 2 more inches of rain on Berkeley and bring wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy