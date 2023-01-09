ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mount Shasta Herald

Meet Mount Shasta's first baby of the year

Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta announced its first birth in 2023: A dainty young lady who made her earthly debut at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Kaylynn Elizabeth was born to Alyssa and Austin Winkelhausen of Yreka, weighing in at six pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA

