Nestled among 10 acres of lush green in Woodinville, WA, Ryan Hadlock’s Bear Creek Studio — built by his father in 1977 to record advertising jingles — is the unlikeliest of hit factories. But that’s where the producer brought Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” to life. As minimal and forlorn as modern country gets, the steel guitar-propelled tearjerker not only conquered Nashville, but slowly seeped into the mainstream — landing a Grammy nomination and peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, the single has logged more than 3.3 million on-demand streams, per data by Luminate,...

WOODINVILLE, WA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO