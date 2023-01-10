Car reservations open for travel to Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket on Steamship Authority ferries for summer season

Read full article on original website
Related
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
WCVB
Video: Snow ahead for parts of Southern New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Much cooler air has returned to southern New England after very mild weather on Friday. Now, StormTeam 5 is tracking some accumulating snow for parts of Massachusetts.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
WCVB
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
WCVB
Monday, January 16: Mystery Makeovers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This time we’re looking at real estate “reincarnations” – buildings that served one purpose many moons ago…and today have a very different function. From downtown Boston to rural Vermont, our stops include a sandwich shop, a pottery studio, a private home, and a winery that will have you guessing – what did this place used to be? Log onto our social media during the show and help solve the mysteries!
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
pentucketnews.com
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Massachusetts
Pizza: the Italian delicacy. With so many ways to create and enjoy it, pizza is a very common food in America. Now I’m sure we have all had a cheap slice of pizza from a crappy restaurant or food stand, where you take a bite and the cheese is rubbery, the sauce has no flavor, and the crust is either too thin or too thick.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend on Cape Cod reported missing
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown has been reported missing, authorities announced Monday. Investigators in Provincetown are turning to the public for help tracking down Bruce Crowley, 56, of Malden, according to the Provincetown Police Department. Crowley’s family reported him missing...
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Comments / 1