Related
abc7amarillo.com
Robbery Spree: Man robs Dollar General, Sonic at gunpoint, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man is accused of robbing a Dollar General and a Sonic at gunpoint. According to Amarillo police, a man robbed the Dollar General at 3412 South Georgia Street at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana,...
1 arrested after being linked to 2 robberies Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was recently arrested by Amarillo Police after being linked to two robberies Thursday evening. According to a news release from the department, police were called to the Dollar General location on South Georgia around 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a robbery at gunpoint call. A man allegedly pulled out a […]
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect arrested in Amarillo, 4 months after Clovis police find hundreds of fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Four months after Clovis police found hundreds of fentanyl pills, the suspect was arrested in Amarillo. Wesley Chapman, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer. According to...
abc7amarillo.com
Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
Amarillo Police Department discusses increase in homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to APD, over the years homicide numbers have increased nationally and locally. APD public information officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that in previous years Amarillo typically averages 15 to 16 homicides yearly. In 2021 the number of cases increased to 24 and again to 27 cases in 2022. Only one […]
KFDA
Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
Officials talk about theft of moving trailers and tips to prevent it
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many people travel through Amarillo on their road trip, but with road trips comes the risk of a person’s moving trailer being stolen. In 2022, nine moving trailers were stolen from local hotels and motels and currently, one has been stolen in 2023. Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit Commander Patrick […]
abc7amarillo.com
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for parole violation on drug charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted for a parole violation on drug charges. Morphis is a 41-year-old white male, 6'4", 205 lbs.,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warns of homeless-related fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire Investigators have been busy this week with homeless related fires and, according to a social-media release from Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, "in all incidences, the responsible individuals fled the scene." The fires included an abandoned apartment complex, an abandoned residence, and an encampment on...
abc7amarillo.com
Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford looking for new police chief
HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
Amarillo Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that applications are being accepted for the Citizens Police Academy set for February through the beginning of May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at APD’s Jerry Neal Classroom, located at 200 E. 3rd. The department detailed that the program will allow the public to better […]
US 60 reopened in east Hereford
UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
Amarillo services impacted Monday because of MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted: For […]
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
