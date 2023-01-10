ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for parole violation on drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted for a parole violation on drug charges. Morphis is a 41-year-old white male, 6'4", 205 lbs.,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warns of homeless-related fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire Investigators have been busy this week with homeless related fires and, according to a social-media release from Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, "in all incidences, the responsible individuals fled the scene." The fires included an abandoned apartment complex, an abandoned residence, and an encampment on...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford looking for new police chief

HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX

