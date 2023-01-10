Read full article on original website
Temperatures in the 20s Saturday night ahead of a lovely Sunday afternoon forecast
Saturday night brings frigid temperatures yet again to the Tennessee Valley's forecast. Overnight lows will reach to the upper 20s tonight. Don't forget to bring your pets and plants inside and to leave your faucets dripping overnight. The good news is that our gusty wind is going to start calming down so there will be relief coming from the wind chill.
Grace's Saturday Night Forecast
Temperatures in the 20s Saturday night ahead of a lovely Sunday afternoon forecast. Saturday night brings frigid temperatures yet again to the Tennessee Valley's forecast. Over…
Meteorologists in the Making at Monte Sano Elementary
Earlier this week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her morning with Mrs. Carthen's 6th graders at Monte Sano Elementary School. The smarties are in the middle of their weather and climate lesson at school, which gave them a fabulous understanding of weather and some of the main topics and measurements in that field of study.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado struck Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service has released more details about a now-confirmed tornado that traveled through three North Alabama counties Thursday morning. Survey data shows a supercell produced an EF-1 tornado at 8:09 a.m., about 5 miles west-southwest of Moulton, just west of Lawrence County Road 101. It snapped and uprooted...
Preliminary surveys confirm EF-2 Alabama tornado, damage from at least 1 other; Death toll at 7
Storm survey crews and rescuers remained hard at work Friday, working through the damage and debris strewn about by Thursday's storms. For one group, the goal is to determine what caused the damage; for the other, it's to find those who survived. The National Weather Service so far has confirmed...
Moulton police assess storm damage, protect cleanup efforts after tornado hits town
Cleanup efforts are underway in Moulton after an EF-1 tornado touched down in parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. Law enforcement in the area are now tasked with keeping the community safe while people sift through the debris. "You hope that nobody's outside when this is going on, but...
Blood donors needed after severe weather strikes Alabama
Like many events and businesses, blood drives and blood donation centers were forced to change plans due to Thursday's severe weather in Alabama. What didn't change was Alabama's need for the donations they would have collected. LifeSouth is now encouraging anyone who is eligible to consider donating blood as it...
Moulton hospital, motel damaged by Thursday morning tornado
The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after a now-confirmed EF-1 tornado Thursday morning. People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them. "I heard some big pops, really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time...
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes
More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV
Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process. Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
Tornado damage cleanup begins at Alabama boat and RV park
Jay Landings in Decatur was hit during Thursday's storms. Only 1 person had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
Mother recalls rushing to storm shelter with toddler in her arms during Lawrence County tornado
Sarah Freeman was lying in bed with her 20-month-old son Noah early Thursday morning when she got a text and call about the bad weather. Freeman got up and looked outside. She had decided to start preparing a bag when she received a second call from her sister-in-law, warning her: "You need to leave your house right now."
Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado
The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Jan. 21 in Decatur
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Decatur on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Austin Jr. High School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Albertville man dies in Marshall County crash after experiencing medical event
An Albertville who died in a crash is believed to have been experiencing a medical event. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says the one-vehicle accident happened near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road on Saturday. 59-year-old Clifford Elton Mills died on scene. The coroner's office says it...
Limestone Co. missing teen found safe
UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports she's been found safe. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Leilan Auwae was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3:10 off East Limestone Road in Athens. She was wearing torn jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black lace up boots.
Huntsville Police: Homicide investigation now underway following Friday shooting on Newson Rd
The Huntsville Police Department says the shooting victim died at the hospital Saturday morning. Now a homicide investigation is underway. No suspect information has been released at this time. One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the 3,900 block of Newson Road. The call...
3 additional arrests in deadly birthday party shooting at event center in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested three 16-year-olds in addition to the two adults who are already in custody following a deadly shooting in Huntsville. It happened at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike on January 7, 2023. A 21st birthday party was being held...
