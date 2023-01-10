ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WAAY-TV

Temperatures in the 20s Saturday night ahead of a lovely Sunday afternoon forecast

Saturday night brings frigid temperatures yet again to the Tennessee Valley's forecast. Overnight lows will reach to the upper 20s tonight. Don't forget to bring your pets and plants inside and to leave your faucets dripping overnight. The good news is that our gusty wind is going to start calming down so there will be relief coming from the wind chill.
WAAY-TV

Grace's Saturday Night Forecast

WAAY-TV

Meteorologists in the Making at Monte Sano Elementary

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her morning with Mrs. Carthen's 6th graders at Monte Sano Elementary School. The smarties are in the middle of their weather and climate lesson at school, which gave them a fabulous understanding of weather and some of the main topics and measurements in that field of study.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Blood donors needed after severe weather strikes Alabama

Like many events and businesses, blood drives and blood donation centers were forced to change plans due to Thursday's severe weather in Alabama. What didn't change was Alabama's need for the donations they would have collected. LifeSouth is now encouraging anyone who is eligible to consider donating blood as it...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Moulton hospital, motel damaged by Thursday morning tornado

The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after a now-confirmed EF-1 tornado Thursday morning. People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them. "I heard some big pops, really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Jan. 21 in Decatur

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Decatur on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Austin Jr. High School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone Co. missing teen found safe

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports she's been found safe. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Leilan Auwae was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3:10 off East Limestone Road in Athens. She was wearing torn jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black lace up boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

