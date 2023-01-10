Read full article on original website
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
Easton woman turns Etsy side hustle into multi-million dollar business
EASTON – Whether it's trying to pay off holiday debt or working to boost your bank account in the new year, plenty of people are looking for a side hustle. While Uber, eBay and Airbnb are popular, a North Easton woman said the real money is in Etsy. Julie Berninger said she wanted to free herself from the stresses and restraints of the tech world. First, she started with blogging and podcasting. "I interviewed people about their paths to financial independence," Berninger said. And that is when her life changed during a chance meeting at a conference. "I was in...
thegraftonnews.com
Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line
GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Rhode Island Beach House with a Private Balcony
This Portsmouth home offers 180-degree views of Mount Hope Bay, thanks to its beachfront location and private balcony and deck. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,195,000. Size: 1,774 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. With a...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
ABC6.com
A local cat café serves muffins and meows
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A local café is combining their love for coffee… and for cats. At Bajah’s cat café in Tiverton, you can grab a cup of coffee, while playing with kittens. Named after her cat Bajah, Amanda Souza-Viera, owner of the café, opened...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – California King at Providence Animal Control Center
Hello there! I am a 3 (or so) year old boy from the mattress case! Casper, Serta, and I are the only ones left – Hurray, please, I really do want to go “home”. It took me a while to come around, like everyone else from my family, but I am outgoing and friendly now and you’ll find my lounging on my chair or on my cat tree. I would LOVE to live with other cats please, maybe one of my friends who is still here? Please inquire about me!
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
Edaville Owner: Thomas Land Won’t Reopen, ‘Concept Really Hasn’t Worked’
The owner of the Edaville theme park in Carver has confirmed what was assumed to be the case for a few years now: the park’s association with Thomas the Tank Engine is over, and the Thomas Land section of the park will not reopen. “We’ve come to the conclusion...
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"
MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
More Than 500 People Flock to Vineyard Wind Job Fair
More than 500 people packed in to the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center in New Bedford on Thursday for a job fair held by Vineyard Wind. Vineyard Wind is a New Bedford-based offshore wind company that is currently building the nation's first utility-scale offshore wind energy project over 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
