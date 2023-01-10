Hello there! I am a 3 (or so) year old boy from the mattress case! Casper, Serta, and I are the only ones left – Hurray, please, I really do want to go “home”. It took me a while to come around, like everyone else from my family, but I am outgoing and friendly now and you’ll find my lounging on my chair or on my cat tree. I would LOVE to live with other cats please, maybe one of my friends who is still here? Please inquire about me!

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO