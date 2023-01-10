Read full article on original website
Everett Borough fire damages apartment building, displaces residents
A devastating fire burned through an apartment building on the 20th block of 3rd Street in Everett Borough Friday evening. Multiple crews were on site, but no injuries were reported. Everett Fire Company’s fire chief, Thomas J. Stone told us in a statement that fire companies from Everett, Bedford, Breezewood,...
Houtzdale Fire Co. in war of words over contract with Decatur Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WJAC) — There's some controversy in Clearfield County, where Houtzdale Fire Company's in a dispute with Decatur Township over the ending of a contract, meaning the fire company may no longer cover certain areas. At the heart of this situation, Houtzdale Fire Company says it wanted...
Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
DA: Judge delays sentencing for former Osceola Mills mayor who shot at Pokémon Go players
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go.
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
Attorneys continue to argue legality of DNA evidence in 1995 State College rape case
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Another pre-trial hearing was held Thursday in Centre County in the Scott Williams rape case. Williams is charged with raping a woman in State College, in 1995, but he wasn't arrested until 2021 after police say DNA linked him to the crime. DNA experts...
'You'll pay with your life': Orbisonia man accused of stalking, threatening women: PSP
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Huntingdon County man is facing numerous charges after stalking and threatening a woman last March, state police say. According to criminal complaints, Frank Moser, 49, violated a PFA against him by making repeated calls to her and leaving threatening voicemails. State police say that,...
Annual Tyrone march for nameless, baby girl found dead in 1987 to happen Sunday
TYRONE, Pa. (WJAC) — An annual tradition in Tyrone is to march for the life of an dead baby girl found over 30 years ago. This Sunday, they'll do that again. 6 News spoke with those involved in the march and about the legacy she leaves. February 1987 in...
Altoona Curve to host inaugural charity gala; former Pirate Neil Walker to make appearance
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The staff of the Altoona Curve is getting ready to greet fans for the inaugural "Curve Charities Gala" next month at the Jaffa Shrine. The event is being held on February 4th and aims to give back to the community through youth grants geared toward education and athletics.
