Port Matilda, PA

WJAC TV

Everett Borough fire damages apartment building, displaces residents

A devastating fire burned through an apartment building on the 20th block of 3rd Street in Everett Borough Friday evening. Multiple crews were on site, but no injuries were reported. Everett Fire Company’s fire chief, Thomas J. Stone told us in a statement that fire companies from Everett, Bedford, Breezewood,...
EVERETT, PA
WJAC TV

Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

