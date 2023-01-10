ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday.

Police said the victim was walking his dog along the 2800 block of Spanish River Road, when two men drove up in a newer-model blue Ford Mustang.

The suspects got out, held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him of his watch, worth $25,000. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The pair of thieves were described as two average-build men wearing sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts. They fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sevilla Drive.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is urged to call Detective George Reilly at 561-544-8660.

