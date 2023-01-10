Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
BOYS LIC HOOPS THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight of the LIC teams will be action tonight. * Olney will host Mt. Carmel in Ron Herrin Gym at RCHS. * Newton is on the road to Lawrenceville to play the Indians. * Marshall will host Casey-Westfield in...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY SPORTS SCHEDULE
(OLNEY) in High School Wrestling – — the Tigers return to the mats today at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Olney will be among several teams at the annual Marty Williams Invitational. (OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball – — the Olney Tigers will host a Fresh/Soph Tournament today...
freedom929.com
BRYCE WEILER TO JOIN BROADCAST
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that Richland County native and visually impaired Bryce Weiler will be joining the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville radio broadcast team during tonight’s calling of the SIUE and Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball game up at Charleston. With the pregame show starting at around 7:15 tonight, Bryce will be joining broadcaster Joe Pott with game time at round 7:30. You can check it out online by using the TuneIn Radio app and by searching for the SIUE Cougars Network.
freedom929.com
GIRLS LIC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Girls High School Basketball – — there are no games tonight involving the LIC teams. that’s because the LIC Conference Tournament begins this Saturday. with all games to be played at Mt. Carmel High School. there will be four quarter-final games on Saturday. * top-seeded...
freedom929.com
JERRY G. VINCENT
(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Jerry G. Vincent, age 71, of Parkersburg, will be held Friday afternoon, January 20, at 1:30, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jerry G. Vincent of Parkersburg.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ 110TH DISTRICT OFFICE
(BEECHER CITY) State Representative Blaine Wilhour has announced that his new 110th District office is located in Clay County, at 152 South Church Street, in Louisville. The new District office phone number to call if any questions and/or concerns is 618-665-4109. The new 110th State Representative District includes all or portions of eight counties, including Richland, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clinton, Bond, and Montgomery. Constituents can also connect with Representative Wilhour online at RepWilhour.com or on Facebook.
freedom929.com
BARBARA SPRAGGINS
(YALE) The funeral service for Barbara Spraggins, age 84, of Yale, will be held Tuesday morning, January 17, at 11:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Yale Cemetery. The visitation is also Tuesday morning, January 17, from 9:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Barbara Spraggins of Yale.
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
freedom929.com
RICHARD LEE MALERI
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Richard Lee Maleri, age 80, of Olney, will be held Saturday evening, February 11, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Richard Lee Maleri of Olney.
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S SPECIAL MEETING
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education held another special meeting yesterday afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney. The Board met in closed session to continue the School District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with its search consultants and conducted interviews of three candidates for the position. The Board no action, other than to adjourn. The Richland County School Board will have its rescheduled regular monthly meeting for this month on Thursday night, January 26th.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
14news.com
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
wamwamfm.com
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in January last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all December bills – $168,459 in county claims and $619,328 in non-county claims : approved two separate Liquor License requests – one for the St. Joseph School and the other for the Ironsides Bar : approved a Fair Housing ordinance and a resolution of support for a DCEO grant : approved an ARPA funds request from the Noble Fire Protection District : heard various reports from county officeholders : agreed to re-appoint Scott Fore to a five year term on the Public Building Commission : agreed to re-appoint Sheriff Andy Hires and Daron Harmon to the Emergency Telephone Services Board : discussed employee insurance and eligibility information : and adjourned. The next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be February 9th.
Comments / 0