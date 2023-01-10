ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Mike Justice Receives His Captain’s Bars

After being a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office for over three decades, Lieutenant Mike Justice was promoted to Captain of the Patrol Division Thursday, with Sheriff Jamie Patton citing Capt. Justice’s leadership and commitment to the USCO and the Union County community as a whole as a reason for the promotion.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – January 12, 2023

While on patrol, a deputy checked a suspicious vehicle parked at a church in the 10000 block of Jerome Road. After further investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, Matthew L. Cossin, age 39 of Columbus was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse in a vehicle. The driver, Jackqueline L. Angelson, age 41 of Plain City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Drugs were found in the vehicle and additional charges are under review. Cossin and Angelson were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and a report was taken, #23-0044.
UNION COUNTY, OH

