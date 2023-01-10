(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in January last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all December bills – $168,459 in county claims and $619,328 in non-county claims : approved two separate Liquor License requests – one for the St. Joseph School and the other for the Ironsides Bar : approved a Fair Housing ordinance and a resolution of support for a DCEO grant : approved an ARPA funds request from the Noble Fire Protection District : heard various reports from county officeholders : agreed to re-appoint Scott Fore to a five year term on the Public Building Commission : agreed to re-appoint Sheriff Andy Hires and Daron Harmon to the Emergency Telephone Services Board : discussed employee insurance and eligibility information : and adjourned. The next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be February 9th.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO