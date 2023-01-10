Read full article on original website
SATURDAY SPORTS SCHEDULE
(OLNEY) in High School Wrestling – — the Tigers return to the mats today at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Olney will be among several teams at the annual Marty Williams Invitational. (OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball – — the Olney Tigers will host a Fresh/Soph Tournament today...
BOYS LIC HOOPS THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight of the LIC teams will be action tonight. * Olney will host Mt. Carmel in Ron Herrin Gym at RCHS. * Newton is on the road to Lawrenceville to play the Indians. * Marshall will host Casey-Westfield in...
GIRLS LIC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Girls High School Basketball – — there are no games tonight involving the LIC teams. that’s because the LIC Conference Tournament begins this Saturday. with all games to be played at Mt. Carmel High School. there will be four quarter-final games on Saturday. * top-seeded...
BRYCE WEILER TO JOIN BROADCAST
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that Richland County native and visually impaired Bryce Weiler will be joining the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville radio broadcast team during tonight’s calling of the SIUE and Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball game up at Charleston. With the pregame show starting at around 7:15 tonight, Bryce will be joining broadcaster Joe Pott with game time at round 7:30. You can check it out online by using the TuneIn Radio app and by searching for the SIUE Cougars Network.
WEEKEND REMINDERS
(NEWTON) Officials in Jasper County have announced that the 10 ton weight limit on all Wade Township roads will take effect this Sunday, January 15th, and continue through April 15th, unless otherwise noted. Please pay attention to all weight limit signs that are posted. (STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American...
RICHARD LEE MALERI
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Richard Lee Maleri, age 80, of Olney, will be held Saturday evening, February 11, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Richard Lee Maleri of Olney.
JERRY G. VINCENT
(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Jerry G. Vincent, age 71, of Parkersburg, will be held Friday afternoon, January 20, at 1:30, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jerry G. Vincent of Parkersburg.
ILLINOIS’ 110TH DISTRICT OFFICE
(BEECHER CITY) State Representative Blaine Wilhour has announced that his new 110th District office is located in Clay County, at 152 South Church Street, in Louisville. The new District office phone number to call if any questions and/or concerns is 618-665-4109. The new 110th State Representative District includes all or portions of eight counties, including Richland, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clinton, Bond, and Montgomery. Constituents can also connect with Representative Wilhour online at RepWilhour.com or on Facebook.
CHARLES MONROE CHAPMAN
(GREENUP) The funeral service for Charles Monroe Chapman, age 80, of Greenup, will be held Monday afternoon, January 16, at 2:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. The visitation is also Monday afternoon, January 16, from 12:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for U.S. Army National Guardsman, Charles Monroe Chapman, of Greenup.
LOCAL PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TESTING
(OLNEY) The U of I Extension’s Pesticide Applicator/Operator In-Person testing is taking place this month and next for area farmers. The first testing date is tomorrow, January 13th, at the Richland County Extension Office in Olney, from 10:00 to 1:00. The next area testing date will be Thursday, January 19th, also from 10:00 to 1:00, at the Wayne County Extension Office in Fairfield. Here’s the other local upcoming testing dates :
WEDNESDAY’S SPECIAL MEETING
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education held another special meeting yesterday afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney. The Board met in closed session to continue the School District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with its search consultants and conducted interviews of three candidates for the position. The Board no action, other than to adjourn. The Richland County School Board will have its rescheduled regular monthly meeting for this month on Thursday night, January 26th.
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in January last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all December bills – $168,459 in county claims and $619,328 in non-county claims : approved two separate Liquor License requests – one for the St. Joseph School and the other for the Ironsides Bar : approved a Fair Housing ordinance and a resolution of support for a DCEO grant : approved an ARPA funds request from the Noble Fire Protection District : heard various reports from county officeholders : agreed to re-appoint Scott Fore to a five year term on the Public Building Commission : agreed to re-appoint Sheriff Andy Hires and Daron Harmon to the Emergency Telephone Services Board : discussed employee insurance and eligibility information : and adjourned. The next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be February 9th.
