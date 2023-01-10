(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO