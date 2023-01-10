Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Snow Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSAZ
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KSNB Local4
Wednesday weather system moving in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
kentuckytoday.com
6 tornadoes touched down in Ky. Thursday, no reported injuries or deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While none of them caused the level of death and destruction that was seen during the outbreak that occurred in the South, the National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky on Thursday, five of which were rated as EF-1. The first one took place shortly after 2:00 a.m. CST and struck Ballard and McCracken counties, before crossing the Ohio River into Illinois. The NWS office in Paducah says it touched down near Monkeys Eyebrow and had top winds of 95 miles per hour. During its seven minutes on the ground, it had a 6.7-mile-long path and was 200 yards wide.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
Wave 3
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
WOOD
50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities
Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
