Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Missing dentures
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Stealing chicken off the buffet
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2:13 p.m. — On Tuesday, the store manager in the 900 block of Fleetfoot Drive said people were stealing chicken off of the buffet and putting it in their purses and a large shopping bag. He wanted ideas on how to deter patrons from taking food from the buffet to take home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael Anton Garrigan
Jan. 19, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2023. Michael Anton Garrigan passed away peacefully at Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center in Waukesha on Monday, January 2, 2023, just prior to his 91st birthday. Although he will be greatly missed, he is now whole again celebrating with his wife and family beyond this world.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Daniel Staben
July 2, 1981 - Dec. 10, 2022. Thomas D. Staben died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born July 2, 1981. He is survived by son, Tobias Staben; parents, Daniel and Sharon (Pals) Staben of Waukesha; brother, Joshua Pals of New Mexico; sister, Melody Hazel of Palmyra; and grandparents, Marcella Pals of Waukesha, and Daniel and Georgia Staben of California. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Pals and James and Cornie Rajnicek; and aunt, Laurie Pals of New Mexico.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James H. Warden
Jan. 6, 1935 - Jan. 4, 2023. James H. Warden passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, at the age of 87. James H. Warden was born on January 6, 1935, in Milwaukee, to Guy and Lucille Warden. He graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee and served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960 as a radar technician on fighter planes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Big Boy in Germantown closing temporarily
GERMANTOWN — Wisconsin Big Boy in Germantown is closing temporarily, but will bring back its classic burgers, shakes, sandwiches, fries and more in about seven weeks. “Our building is over 150 years old and needs some TLC,” the restaurant announced via email on Wednesday night. “We will reopen approximately [Feb. 28].”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald Thew
Jan. 21, 1939 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donald G. Thew, 83, of 913 Hickory Creek Drive, Oconomowoc, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc. Don was born January 21, 1939, in West Allis to George and Dagny Thew. Don is survived by his sister Diane (Pat) Stemper of Delafield and brother Mic (Lil) Thew of Lake Worth, FL. He was preceded in death by brother Gary Thew of West Palm Beach, FL.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WMC announces 26 finalists for Manufacturer of the Year
MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced that 26 finalists have been selected for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, which will be held on Feb. 16 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. “As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jeanie Margaret Naumann
Oct. 26, 1946 - December 27, 2022. After many years of battling cancer and related health issues, Jeanie Margaret Naumann passed away at Advent Health Hospital (Hospice) in Orlando, Florida on December 27, 2022 with her husband, Michael, at her side. Jeanie was born on October 26, 1946 in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sandra Louise Washburn
Sandra L. Washburn (nee Gornjak, formerly Herbst), age 82, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born August 24, 1940, in West Bend to parents Evelynn (nee Heintz) and Fritz Gornjak. She was united in marriage to Edward B. Washburn on August 29, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford. Sandy worked in sales and retail at Walmart for many years. In her free time, Sandy always loved coloring, doing puzzles, and ceramics. She was a very talented knitter and crocheter, creating many pieces for the entire family such as scarves, hats, mittens, throw blankets, and special outfits for the grandkids. She was most passionate about her gardening where she had a beautiful and infinite array of flowers filling her yard, many plants, and even vegetables she would tend to. Sandy will be deeply missed, but always loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mayor says campaign recruitment emails to Chicago teachers ‘should not have happened’ after watchdog launches investigation
CHICAGO — Controversy escalated Thursday surrounding recruitment emails sent by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign staff, with the Chicago Public Schools watchdog launching an investigation and the mayor publicly apologizing. “This should not have happened,” Lightfoot said Thursday afternoon at a news conference. She called the emails a mistake...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Barbara (Cooper) Curley
Barbara (Cooper) Curley, 96, of West Bend passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, following a long and full life. Barbara was born on September 16, 1926, in Madison to Elmer and Mayme Cooper. In 1948, she graduated from UW-Madison with a BA in Occupational Therapy. She met and married Richard “Dick” Curley at Pres House in Madison, and after living in Madison and Milwaukee, they settled in Cedarburg, where they raised their four children. She earned her teaching certificate and was an elementary education teacher in Jackson for 20 years. After retiring in 1988, she tutored Hmong students in Milwaukee and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other community organizations. In 1998, Barb and Dick moved to Cedar Community in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Second public hearing for Wheel and Sprocket property
BROOKFIELD — A second public hearing will be held Tuesday for the controversial Wheel and Sprocket property at the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive. Developers are proposing to redevelop the lots with a four-story mixed-use building along Capitol, which would include one story of retail space and three stories above with a total of 75 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The building would wrap around the lot in a U shape.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda L. Hermann
June 11, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2023. Linda L. Hermann, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 76. She was born in Milwaukee on June 11, 1946, the only child of Kenneth and Marie (nee Cornish) Robinson. She...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Partnership to combat invasive species at Lac La Belle dam area
OCONOMOWOC — After a nearly decade-long absence, a structural barrier designed to keep unwanted fish species out of Lac La Belle will soon return to a dam area that feeds into the Oconomowoc River. The proposal, which primarily targets carp, comes as Oconomowoc and the Lac La Belle Lake...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri of West Bend passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. His wife, Shirley (Egeland), son, Anthony, and brother-in-law James Egeland were at his side. He was born on September 2, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Olympia Fields sign plan on Oconomowoc council agenda
OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will discuss the Master Sign Plan for the Olympia Fields mixed use development on Tuesday. The developer of Olympia Fields is asking to amend the approved master sign plan for the overall development. The updates were reviewed by the Planning Department and were recommended...
Greater Milwaukee Today
JanBoree kicks off Friday
WAUKESHA — The 38th annual Waukesha JanBoree, presented by Waste Management, kicks off Friday and runs through Jan. 22. This year’s theme, “Call of the Wild,” is centered around exploring and survival activities. Opening day at Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave., will include panning for gold,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer, 86, passed away surrounded by family into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She is survived by her son Rick and his wife Mary Jo, her daughter Kelli (Toepfer) Stewart and her husband John, and her son Jeff Toepfer, and by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Cassie (Toepfer) Glover and her husband Andrew, Cole and Sammi Toepfer, Halli Stewart, Brodi Stewart and his wife Mallory (Saunders) Stewart, Baili (Stewart) Johnson and her husband Paige, Seth and Kerrisa Toepfer, her great-grandson Jameson Lee Stewart, and her sister Suzanne Schmidt, along with many other close friends and family members. She was also excitedly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild.
Comments / 0