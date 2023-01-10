ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reader's Digest

Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale

As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
Mashed

'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022

Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
CBS Sacramento

Got a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? You'd better use them soon

Bed Bath & Beyond coupon shoppers take note: If you have a stash of its big blue 20% off coupons in your drawer or in your inbox, better use them soon.The struggling home goods retailer issued a dire prediction on Thursday, calling into doubt its ability to stay in business much longer and said it was exploring a path forward that includes filing for bankruptcy.A bankruptcy filing, which reportedly could come in a matter of weeks, might spell the end of its iconic coupon programs, especially if the company pursues a bankruptcy process that involves liquidation rather than just restructuring."If Bed Bath & Beyond...
Footwear News

Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023

2023 has just begun and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs. After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023. Amazon Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000. Amazon...
TechSpot

Amazon is expanding Buy with Prime to all US retailers

In brief: Amazon's Buy with Prime service will soon be available from more US-based retailers. The Prime membership benefit, which launched on an invite-only basis last April, allows participating retailers to leverage Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores. Prime members shopping on a participating store's site will enjoy the same benefits they are used to from Amazon including a seamless checkout experience, fast and free shipping, and an easy returns process.
Consumer Reports.org

Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers

There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
ETOnline.com

The Best Keurig Deals: Save Up to 35% on Single-Serve Coffee Makers and More

For most people, a hot cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning, or you simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. Now is a great time to find deals on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. This week's sales at Amazon and Best Buy have some of the best Keurig deals on a variety of models.

