Windy weekend blows out clouds, won’t draw in snow
More winter days will pass in central Pennsylvania with no snow in the forecast. (That could be good news or bad news, depending on your perception of snow.) What we will see this weekend is gusty winds and sunshine. According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will be mostly clear and mild.
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Mega Millions numbers: Winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega...
Rothman ready to serve 34th District, including Perry County
Republican Greg Rothman, formerly a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was sworn in Jan. 3 as senator for the 34th District. District 34 includes all of Perry County, as well as parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Rothman has deep roots in the district he represents, having been...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial
Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Whales are washing up on the Jersey Shore. Here’s what we know about what may be killing them
Maybe you missed it but an environmental tragedy, and mystery seems to be unfolding as whales continue to wash up on the Jersey Shore. According to multiple reports, a 20-to-25 foot humpback whale washed up on the beach along Brigantine Island on Thursday. That was just a week after another whale washed up along the shore, and for those keeping score, that’s seven dead whales that have turned up in the stretch from New Jersey to New York in just more than a month.
School says it searched first-grader’s backpack before he shot teacher
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Let Scott Perry know he needs to represent his constituents | PennLive letters
The embarrassment that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has brought upon his constituents in the 10th District is palpable. We experienced fourteen failed ballots to name a Speaker of the House and in a large part due to the actions of Rep. Perry. This is the same Rep. Perry that did...
2 lottery tickets worth $1M+ sold at the same N.Y. store in a week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winning ticket for this week’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Friday night — and in a bit of history making, the Maine lottery got its first jackpot. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Lottery officials...
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Oklahoma man arrested after leading police on pursuit through Adams County
An Oklahoma man driving through Adams County led police on a chase Friday afternoon, after he drove around a fatal crash investigation, according to police. Edward Louis Willingham was identified as the driver of a Nissan Sentra, who was on Route 15 southbound around 3:45 p.m., state police said. Troopers...
Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.
A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for OH bettors today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio who bet on any game today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $200...
Pennsylvania girls basketball scores for Friday, January 13, 2023
Mariana Bracetti 30, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15. Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, Sankofa Freedom 24. Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 46, String Theory Schools 41. Philadelphia Northeast 46, Mastery Charter South 12. Pine Grove 39, Jim Thorpe 24. Red Lion 67, Spring Grove 41. Roxborough 34,...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Wild Card game free live stream (1/14/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
After a grueling regular season, the 2023 NFL playoffs will kick off Saturday with a fun divisional matchup. The Seattle Seahawks, who earned a playoff berth thanks to the Detroit Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the season, will travel to take on their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers for a chance to advance to the Division Round of the NFC playoffs.
