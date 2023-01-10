ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Windy weekend blows out clouds, won’t draw in snow

More winter days will pass in central Pennsylvania with no snow in the forecast. (That could be good news or bad news, depending on your perception of snow.) What we will see this weekend is gusty winds and sunshine. According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will be mostly clear and mild.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial

Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whales are washing up on the Jersey Shore. Here’s what we know about what may be killing them

Maybe you missed it but an environmental tragedy, and mystery seems to be unfolding as whales continue to wash up on the Jersey Shore. According to multiple reports, a 20-to-25 foot humpback whale washed up on the beach along Brigantine Island on Thursday. That was just a week after another whale washed up along the shore, and for those keeping score, that’s seven dead whales that have turned up in the stretch from New Jersey to New York in just more than a month.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Wild Card game free live stream (1/14/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds

After a grueling regular season, the 2023 NFL playoffs will kick off Saturday with a fun divisional matchup. The Seattle Seahawks, who earned a playoff berth thanks to the Detroit Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the season, will travel to take on their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers for a chance to advance to the Division Round of the NFC playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

