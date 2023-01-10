A shooting that left a seven year-old girl fighting for life took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the suspected drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending a service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...

30 MINUTES AGO