Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Euston shooting was outside funeral for mother and daughter who died 25 days apart
A shooting that left a seven year-old girl fighting for life took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the suspected drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending a service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Comments / 0