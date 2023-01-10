ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Euston shooting was outside funeral for mother and daughter who died 25 days apart

A shooting that left a seven year-old girl fighting for life took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the suspected drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending a service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...

