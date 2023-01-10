ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

16-year-old missing in New Braunfels: Police

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.
Austin breaks fatal crash record for second year, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin has again broken its record for the number of traffic fatalities in one year. The police department recorded 122 deaths related to traffic in 2022, beating out the previous year's 120. This marks the highest for a single year in nearly four decades, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in March 2022. The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit...
Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
