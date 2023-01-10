ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, NE

Schuster Named Pender Community Hospital District Chief Operating Officer

PENDER – A northeast Nebraska native was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Pender Community Hospital District. According to a late December release from PCH, Shane Schuster had acted as interim CEO until Laurel Gamble was hired in that role in late 2022. As COO, Schuster will...
PENDER, NE
Services Set in Arkansas for Former Northeast Community College President Underwood

ROGERS, Ark. – A former president of Northeast Community College has passed away on January 4 at the age of 78. Dr. James Underwood, who served as president of Northeast Community College from 1995-2000, had a higher education career which consisted of 45 years as a community college educator with the last 20 years as a college president.
ROGERS, AR
‘March to the Majestic’ To Feature Movie ‘Just Mercy’ For MLK Day

WAYNE – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16 as members of the Wayne State College Multicultural and International Programs will be hosting “March to the Majestic”. According to a release from Wayne State College, this event includes a walk from the WSC campus to...
WAYNE, NE
Northeast Community College Offers CPR/AED Training For Employees During In-Service

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College employees were trained or retrained on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The class, CPR/AED training, was already scheduled during the 2023 Spring in-service, an opportunity for all...
NORFOLK, NE

