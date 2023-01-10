Read full article on original website
Red Bull to launch in NYC on February 3
Red Bull will hold a launch event in New York City on February 3 that the team says will include its 2023 car. The defending constructors’ champion will have a new team kit supplier this season that is listed as part of the event, along with the new car on what is currently the earliest date confirmed ahead of the opening race. Red Bull’s launch comes three days before Williams, and eight days before sister team AlphaTauri also holds an event in New York City to show off its 2023 livery.
Inside the SCCA: Super Tour preview
Episode 84 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of the 2023 Super Tour. Eric Prill, SCCA VP of Road Racing gets us caught up on some changes for 2023. There’s a new coaching program, a new competitor driven one-tire rule in Spec Miata and the new live stream. Eric also gives us an update on the Green to Checker program.
GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff
General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby
The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.
Racing on TV, January 14-15
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: The business case for manufacturers
Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. Certainly in some car companies where motorsports is ingrained in the DNA, it’s probably much easier. For others, there has to be a solid business case and clear evidence of return on investment. The manufacturers producing LMDh cars for the GTP class in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for WEC Hypercar in some cases, have clear visions for how that return is manifested.
Vowles vows Williams won’t become ‘mini-Mercedes’
New Williams team principal James Vowles insists he won’t be trying to create a “mini-Mercedes” but that he will look to carry over what he deems certain crucial elements. Vowles will leave his role of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes to lead Williams on February 20, after...
Nitro RX confirms U.S. return at Glen Helen
Nitro Rallycross has confirmed it will return to Glen Helen Raceway for its season finale on March 17-19. The season closer, which had been listed as TBD for both its location and date before now, will see the series return to the site of the fourth round of the 2022-23, which took place last October. That event was dominated by Fraser McConnell, who topped qualifying and backed that up with his first category win.
Indy NXT prize increases
Penske Entertainment has reacted to an unending volley of criticism for its handling of the advancement awards presented to Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist in 2022 by making a number of improvements to benefit its next title winner, those who fill out the championship podium, and the series’ winning team.
INTERVIEW: Adam Cianciarulo
“That’s the most technical track I’ve ever been on,”Adam Cianciarulo said to longtime race mechanic Just Shantie. Minutes after the first practice session of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Cianciarulo pulled of his helmet and the two Monster Energy Kawasaki team members began discussing what would need to be done on the No.9 Kawasaki KX450SR for the second practice session at Angel Stadium.
Larson to run 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren
Arrow McLaren will expand to four cars for the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, and it’s well worth the effort as one of the world’s great oval drivers, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson, will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut with the Chevy-powered team. Larson will pilot a...
Turner expands to two cars, adding GTD PRO for MEC
Turner Motorsports has run a very successful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD campaign in recent years, anchored by Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley. But as the team adds a second car for the Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD PRO, and with Foley recently promoted to Gold status and a contracted driver for BMW, the two will continue as anchors for the team but in two different cars.
Mercedes’ Vowles named Williams team principal
Williams has hired former Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles as its new team principal. Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who left Williams alongside technical director FX Demaison last month, and will be released by Mercedes to begin work on February 20. The 43-year-old has worked at Mercedes throughout its time in Formula 1, having been part of the BAR, Honda and Brawn iterations of the team, and joins Williams having been motorsport strategy director under Toto Wolff for over four years.
Harvick to retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season
Kevin Harvick will call it a career after one more season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday morning this would be Harvick’s final run in the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The Athletic first reported Harvick’s decision. In early December, the 47-year-old Harvick admitted...
Radical Cup one-on-one: Jeff Shafer, ONE Motorsports
Almost since the very first day a Radical first turned a wheel in America, Jeff Shafer has been involved. From running the original ‘Radical Cup’ series to a 12-year ‘David and Goliath’ pursuit of an outright win in the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Radical machinery, to helping to develop Radical club racers into professional drivers, Shafer and his ONE Motorsports outfit have been instrumental.
Race Industry Week interview: Mike Hull of Chip Ganassi Racing
Mike Hull, Managing Director, Chip Ganassi Racing, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hull has played an integral part in Ganassi’s 14 IndyCar Series Championships, working closely with some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport like Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Zanardi just to name a few. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch
Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.
Front Row Motorsports launches eNASCAR team
Front Row Motorsports announced that the team will begin competing in NASCAR’s highest level of virtual competition, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Front Row has signed series rookie Michael Cosey Jr. and series veteran Allen Boes. Front Row joins current NASCAR teams 23XI, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, RFK Racing, and Stewart-Haas eSports in fielding teams in the series.
