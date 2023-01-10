Red Bull will hold a launch event in New York City on February 3 that the team says will include its 2023 car. The defending constructors’ champion will have a new team kit supplier this season that is listed as part of the event, along with the new car on what is currently the earliest date confirmed ahead of the opening race. Red Bull’s launch comes three days before Williams, and eight days before sister team AlphaTauri also holds an event in New York City to show off its 2023 livery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO