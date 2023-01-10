Read full article on original website
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
CandysDirt.com
Shoreline Is a Sure Thing. And That’s a Terrible Pun.
This is such an interesting little area in Plano. It’s far south Plano, like hop across George Bush and you’re in Richardson. It’s land that’s been there forever and a day and now? It’s a low maintenance, basically zero lot line, new construction neighborhood. This...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allen, TX
Allen is a large suburb of Dallas, Texas, with many exciting things to do as an addition to your itinerary. Part of Collin County, Allen has a large population, making it a haven for city attractions. Many of the most popular attractions in Allen are free to visit, which makes...
dmagazine.com
A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane
A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
socialwhirl.com
Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
(Featured photo: Burton Rhodes, President, Preservation Park Cities and Heirloom Sponsor; Tish Key and Alisa Sell, Luncheon Chairs; Ray Washburne, President, Highland Park Village, Legacy Sponsor and featured speaker.)**. Legacy Sponsor Highland Park Village | D Home Media Sponsor. Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
The Chestnut Tree in Denton is Getting a Makeover
This restaurant has been serving diners since 1994.
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
papercitymag.com
3 Buzzy Bar Openings to Look Forward to in Dallas
Tiny Spots for Martinis, Negronis, and Oysters This Spring. 2022 welcomed a few fantastic local haunts — particularly Clifton Club, Double D’s, and the city’s very first vermouth bar in Branca Room. The Dallas bar scene momentum continues with a slew of buzzy new openings this spring. Here’s a bit about them.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Plano
Plano is an affluent, leafy city in Texas, just north of the vast metropolis of Dallas. With its sprawling parks and nature preserves, an abundance of family-friendly entertainment and hospitality, and an overall laid-back vibe, Plano is an ideal alternative to the hustle and bustle of Dallas. A distinctly residential city popular with young families and professionals commuting into Dallas, Plano has a much more local feel, but you’ll still find plenty of things to do in Plano to keep you interested.
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
Addison, TX Announces Dates For Taste Addison, Oktoberfest And More
Events in Addison are known for attracting tens of thousands of people to North Texas. In 2023, plan a trip to Addison to take part in their signature festivals including Taste Addison, Addison Kaboom Town! and Addison Oktoberfest. Celebrate nights under the stars in Addison with the specialty entertainment series...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
