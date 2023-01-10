Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
fox13news.com
Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people are dead after police say a Clearwater man killed a woman who was staying at his house and then took his own life. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to 1825 Stancel Drive, in unincorporated Clearwater around 2 p.m. on Friday to investigate reports of a man and woman being shot.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl in Tampa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl.
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
Man sentenced to 30 years for human trafficking in Hillsborough County
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following an HCO human trafficking investigation from 2021.
Clearwater Police Say Missing 18-Year-Old Found Dead In Wooded Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The body of Derrick Gray was found today in a wooded area of eastern Clearwater. It will be up to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. Clearwater Police detectives were asking for the public’s help to locate a missing
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Body camera footage shows New Port Richey city attorney misleading cops during DUI arrest
Attorney Timothy Driscoll told cops he represented the city of St. Petersburg, which the city says is not true.
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
fox13news.com
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough family describes moment when stranger saved infant's life
The family of a 3-month-old baby wants to meet the woman who saved her life back in October. Scarlett was just 10 days old when she stopped breathing while at a Riverview restaurant. The good Samaritan jumped into action and performed CPR, saving the child's life. Since this story aired, Scarlett's family got in contact with the woman.
fox13news.com
'Lives are at stake': Tampa police urge gun owners to lock up firearms after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a gun went off inside a Tampa home with a number of kids inside over the weekend. Monday, the Tampa Police Department is trying to figure out how the kids got their hands on a loaded gun.
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
Lakeland Man Arrested For Hit And Run Of 19-Year-Old Woman On A Scooter Saturday
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lakeland woman riding a stand-up scooter was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, and the vehicle left the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27
2 charged after ‘large amounts of the most dangerous drugs’ found inside Florida home
Two people have been arrested and charged after police found large amounts of dangerous drugs inside a Florida home.
Man hospitalized in Tampa shooting, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
