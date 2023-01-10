ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people are dead after police say a Clearwater man killed a woman who was staying at his house and then took his own life. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to 1825 Stancel Drive, in unincorporated Clearwater around 2 p.m. on Friday to investigate reports of a man and woman being shot.
Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
Hillsborough family describes moment when stranger saved infant's life

The family of a 3-month-old baby wants to meet the woman who saved her life back in October. Scarlett was just 10 days old when she stopped breathing while at a Riverview restaurant. The good Samaritan jumped into action and performed CPR, saving the child's life. Since this story aired, Scarlett's family got in contact with the woman.
