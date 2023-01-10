ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Spencer Rattler Could Announce Decision Today

By Andrew Lyon
 4 days ago

According to ABC Columbia sports anchor Mike Gillespie, South Carolina star quarterback Spencer Rattler could be announcing his plans for 2023 later today.

For a while now, South Carolina's coaching staff has been waiting for a couple of proverbial balls to drop regarding their spring football roster, particularly on the offensive side of the ball with Antwane Wells and Spencer Rattler.

Wells decided to return to Columbia public last night with a post on social media within an hour of the national championship game taking place between Georgia and TCU.

The staff at GamecocksDigest has been monitoring the situation closely over the past 24 to 48 hours and has been told by sources that both Wells and Rattler were in attendance for the team's first offseason meeting this past Sunday and that everything was pointing to them making a return.

With Wells having made his announcement, one must think it's only a matter of time before Spencer Rattler makes his decision public. According to ABC Columbia's Mike Gillespie, we might not have to wait much longer for his decision.

Rattler's return would have a seismic impact on the Gamecocks' potential to progress again in year three of the Beamer regime and, subsequently, be a contender in the SEC eastern division.

