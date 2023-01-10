Read full article on original website
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
Biden approves major disaster recovery declaration for California, Alabama
The White House announced that President Biden issued emergency declarations for California and Alabama after the states endured severe storms over the last few weeks.
Recent Rain at Lake Mead Gives Respite to Dwindling Water Levels
Although the rain has brought a modicum relief to Lake Mead, it will be short lived as the region is still in the grips of a decades-long drought.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
thenationalnews.com
California storm: Floods, mudslides and power cuts plague whole state
People had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth as storms continue to ravage California. Reuters. A storm that prompted thousands of evacuations and killed at least 14 continued to batter California on Tuesday, as severe weather rolled in from the Pacific — and more is expected in the days to come.
Deaths of California men found in home with generator on prompts rare investigation
Two California men were found dead inside a Sea Ranch home on Wednesday after authorities found a generator turned on with an empty fuel tank in a hallway.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
California atmospheric river map tracker: Latest data on power outages, flood and wind alerts, rain totals
In an ominous warning from the National Weather Service over the weekend, people in California are being advised to stay up to date with the current weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if necessary as the latest atmospheric river storm will have a "direct threat to life and property."
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were...
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: 32K UNDER EVACUATION ORDER, MORE EXPECTED TOMORROW
Cleanup is underway in California communities impacted by atmospheric rivers hitting the West Coast. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTVU FOX 2
California utility worker dies in crash while working to clear storm debris
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
