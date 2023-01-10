ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. 24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the top 50 cities where residents are the most miserable around the country according to the general population of residents living in that city.

According to the list, the most miserable places to live in all of Georgia are Hinesville, Valdosta, and Dalton.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most miserable cities in the country:

"To identify the most miserable city in America, according to residents, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains. Five represent individual well-being factors: physical, community, social relationships, financial, and sense of purpose. Another five are social determinants of health: health care access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. Sharecare surveyed more than 450,000 U.S. adults on the 10 domains as well as analyzed more than 600 elements of social determinants of health from additional data sources.

For more of the most miserable cities in the country visit 24/7wallst.com .

Nancy Ann Woolbert Bettencourt
4d ago

lol! Valdosta is a lovely place. Weather is better than any place in Georgia. We are close to Florida Mayo clinic for medical issues but there are good doctors here. No state tax if you are over 65. Plenty of stores and everything including gas is cheaper here. There is a University and has a 1st in the US college football team...Bulldogs. There are plays and orchestra performances. Beautiful area with Pine and oak trees . What more could you want?

Leslie Johnson Thomas
3d ago

Not sure why Columbus GA is not on the list. Already in 2023 several shootings and murders. Use to be a nice town. Now full of thugs and gangs. Horrible place to live if I could move I would !

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

