Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. 24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the top 50 cities where residents are the most miserable around the country according to the general population of residents living in that city.

According to the list, the most miserable places to live in all of Georgia are Hinesville, Valdosta, and Dalton.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most miserable cities in the country:

"To identify the most miserable city in America, according to residents, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains. Five represent individual well-being factors: physical, community, social relationships, financial, and sense of purpose. Another five are social determinants of health: health care access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. Sharecare surveyed more than 450,000 U.S. adults on the 10 domains as well as analyzed more than 600 elements of social determinants of health from additional data sources.

