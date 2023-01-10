ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Top 10 Most Popular Maine Tourist Attractions

This is ranked by attendance in 2021. I was surprised by some of the attractions that made the top 10. I have been to seven out of ten. Remember this is by attendance in 2021. The numbers were put together by MaineBiz. They provided just how many people visited. You may not be surprised at who came in first, but I bet you are surprised at how popular some attractions are.
MAINE STATE
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve

Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had

A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
MAINE STATE
Buy A Maine Cemetery Plot On eBay Right Now. Why Pay Full Price?

Thinking about your cemetery plot always seems a tad grisly. This subject comes up with my wife and me sometimes. As we get a little older every day, sometimes we wonder where we're going to end up when our time comes. We don't have any kids, so there won't be anyone around to take care of any of it, so we probably should put some better effort into the process.
MAINE STATE
Mega Millions Billion Dollar Jackpot Winner Sold in Maine

Maine gets its first Mega Millions jackpot winner ever with Friday night's drawing and the single winning ticket with an annuity value of over a billion dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash). It was the second largest Mega Millions jackpot and the third highest jackpot ever offered by a United State lottery.
MAINE STATE
For the First Time Ever, One Marden’s Location Has Immediately Closed Its Doors

Every Mainer knows about Marden's Surplus and Supplies store! I feel like shopping at Marden's is a right of passage for Mainers. If you haven't been to a Marden's they sell just about...well, everything! From furniture and clothes to crafts and health and beauty products. Seriously, Marden's has it all. However, it is important to note that items there tend to be purchased fast.
MAINE STATE
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain

To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
MAINE STATE
Where Were You? 25 Mainers Share Stories of the Ice Storm of 1998 on Its 25th Anniversary

It only seems like yesterday for me and many Mainers who were there during the ice storm of 1998, one of the worst natural disasters in Maine history. Hundreds of thousands of Mainers were without power as a storm system parked over Maine for three days straight, dumping freezing rain that coated trees and power lines with over an inch of ice. Unable to bear the weight, trees and utility poles came crashing down. Eight people died due to storm-related incidents.
MAINE STATE
Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins

It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
MAINE STATE
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
JEFFERSON, NH
Portland, ME
