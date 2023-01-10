Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO