Maine State

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
Didn’t Win the Mega Millions Jackpot? There’s Still Prizes to Win

As the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot balloons towards record territory, there were several smaller tier winners in New Hampshire in Tuesday's drawing. The numbers drawn Tuesday were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, $251,544 in prizes were won from Tuesday's drawing in New Hampshire.
COLORADO STATE
Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

