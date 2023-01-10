Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
New Hampshire, Makes Some Noise for This 89-Year-Old SNHU Masters Graduate
If you needed a story to remind you that you are never to old to acheive your dreams, here you go. Meet Joan Donavan, the 89-year-old from Punta Gorda, Florida. This amazing great-grandmother of nine just graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with her masters in creative writing, according to an ABC News article.
NH Launches ‘No Safe Experience’ Fake Drug Awareness Campaign
There is nothing safe about drugs. “No Safe Experience” is the message of a new public awareness campaign by the New Hampshire Department of Safety whose goal is to inform youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs. “The...
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
WATCH: Ben Affleck Works Drive-Thru at Massachusetts Dunkin as J-Lo Looks on
Pro tip, New Englanders: if you can get so famous that the paparazzi continuously photographs you leaning down to pick up your Dunkin every morning, you, too, could star in one of its ads. Case in point: Ben Affleck, back in the Boston area, reportedly shooting a new round of...
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’
The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
Didn’t Win the Mega Millions Jackpot? There’s Still Prizes to Win
As the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot balloons towards record territory, there were several smaller tier winners in New Hampshire in Tuesday's drawing. The numbers drawn Tuesday were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, $251,544 in prizes were won from Tuesday's drawing in New Hampshire.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0