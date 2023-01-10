ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

ABC6.com

RIC, Mount Pleasant High School latest targets of white-supremacist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group were found near residence halls at Rhode Island College on Wednesday. The college’s president, Jack Warner, addressed the pamphlets in an email to students on Thursday. Warner said the material closely resembled the anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.  Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.  […]
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Judy Paolucci speaks on resigning as interim superintendent

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After just two months on the job, former Interim North Kingstown Superintendent Judy Paolucci has called it quits. She formally resigned Monday night at a heated school committee meeting, which resulted in her walking out of the meeting altogether. "I felt like I had to...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project

WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church

CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
CUMBERLAND, RI
newportthisweek.com

New High School to be Stripped Down

Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather

Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident

(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy

For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
SOMERSET, MA

