ABC6.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving students has resigned, according to attorney Tim Conlon. Conlon, who is representing several North Kingstown families in several matters surrounding the district, said his office learned of the Davisville Middle School teacher’s resignation Thursday.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
ABC6.com
RIC, Mount Pleasant High School latest targets of white-supremacist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group were found near residence halls at Rhode Island College on Wednesday. The college’s president, Jack Warner, addressed the pamphlets in an email to students on Thursday. Warner said the material closely resembled the anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed...
Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items. Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place. […]
Turnto10.com
Judy Paolucci speaks on resigning as interim superintendent
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After just two months on the job, former Interim North Kingstown Superintendent Judy Paolucci has called it quits. She formally resigned Monday night at a heated school committee meeting, which resulted in her walking out of the meeting altogether. "I felt like I had to...
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
Valley Breeze
City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project
WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
Valley Breeze
Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church
CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
newportthisweek.com
New High School to be Stripped Down
Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather
Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
ABC6.com
Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
Turnto10.com
Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident
(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
RIPTA reopening photo ID office after 3 years
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced it's reopening its in-person Photo ID Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17 after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy
For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating reported late-night armed robbery in south end
Fall River Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a call came in for a robbery that took place at knifepoint. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Stevens Street for the alleged robbery. Upon arrival, officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Police Department warns public of scam involving puppies that’s costing people money
No, the adorable puppies are not the ones scamming people, but their cute little faces are being used for nefarious purposes, according to a local police department. Pawtucket Police say that they have received complaints of a puppies for sale scam taking place mainly via social media such as Facebook and Instagram.
