Cold storage warehousing company announces $50M expansion in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading cold storage warehousing company announced a nearly $50 million expansion that will bring almost 60 jobs to Dorchester County.

FlexCold announced Tuesday a $49.9 million expansion that will create 59 new jobs.

The company, headquartered in Charleston, provides personalized cold storage warehousing to customers, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster.

“The company focused on storing, handling, and distributing poultry, seafood, meat, packaged goods, and frozen produce.”

The expansion will have a modern cold food storage facility fit to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and an objective to receive a “substantial” amount of imported goods.

In addition, FlexCold will confer import and export services, inspections, labeling and repacking, and cross-docking services.

The new site is expected to open in summer 2024.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within a modern cold storage facility strategically located close to the Port of Charleston,” said FlexCold Co-Founder Jeff Manno.

“We’re proud to further add to the economic development of the area in a meaningful and tangible way by helping meet the need to accommodate critical import and export business, specifically seafood.”

Jobseekers can visit the company’s career page for employment opportunities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.