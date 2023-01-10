Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
KWQC
Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday. Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
WIFR
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators have identified the five people involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Galena, Ill. Jo Daviess County deputies say Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle they were in was being driven by a 14-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
WIFR
Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm. Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do begin low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend. The department shared the news via social media on Friday:. Anyone with questions...
ourquadcities.com
Meth, gun found in safe, Special Ops Unit alleges
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe. Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
WIFR
Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight
A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
