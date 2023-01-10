ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14

MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
Partner, producer and DJ of female rap icon, Gangsta Boo honor her legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and loved ones of rap icon and music legend Gangsta Boo will remember her Friday with a Celebration of Life ceremony at Railgarten on Cooper-Young. Her death is still a tough reality to grasp and those closest to Gangsta Boo say she was not just a respected music giant who set the tone in the rap industry and broke barriers for those behind her, but she was passionate about seeing others, especially young Black women, grow.
Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
MSCS secretary found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), a mother, and loved ones are grieving the loss of Larry Thorn, who was a secretary at A Maceo Walker Middle School. According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:54 a.m. officer's arrived at a church in South Memphis located in the 1400 Block of Gold Ave.
Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
New Daisy Theatre re-opening on Beale Street after closing in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The New Daisy Theatre is about to see life again thanks to the work of Downtown Memphis Commission and John Shivers. If you're not familiar with New Daisy, it opened in 1936. It started out as a movie theatre but it closed temporarily, and then it re-opened as a concert venue. Everyone from Prince, Al Green, Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Richards, Justin Timberlake, and other musicians have performed here.
Cordova lawmaker files bill to create a public landlord registry in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make sure all landlords and property owners for rentals are publicly listed in Shelby County. State. Rep. Dwayne Thompson (D-Cordova) filed a bill that would create a landlord registry in the County, according to the Tennessee Democratic Caucus. The bill would require all landlords and property owners to list for the public all rental properties they own of manage.
