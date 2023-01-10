Read full article on original website
MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
Memphis warming Center opens Friday night at Greenlaw Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Greenlaw Community Center beginning at 10 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The City of Memphis said the warming center at 190 Mills Ave. will be open until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14
MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
Memphis organizations fight blight by turning vacant lots into parks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime has been heavy on our minds, and many are trying different solutions. Two Memphis organizations have come together to turn blight into chance. It is a daddy/daughter duo. Roosevelt Bonds and Yaveda Nesby run Bonds Kids, a local non-profit helping and mentoring youth. “We want...
Partner, producer and DJ of female rap icon, Gangsta Boo honor her legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and loved ones of rap icon and music legend Gangsta Boo will remember her Friday with a Celebration of Life ceremony at Railgarten on Cooper-Young. Her death is still a tough reality to grasp and those closest to Gangsta Boo say she was not just a respected music giant who set the tone in the rap industry and broke barriers for those behind her, but she was passionate about seeing others, especially young Black women, grow.
Downtown Memphis Commission security team to begin overnight patrols to help MPD in high-crime areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Downtown Memphis Commission released its "State of Downtown Memphis" report for 2022, discussing their plans to continue improving the area’s growth. Which can be difficult if people don’t feel safe there. “Night time? No sir, I would not come down here (then)...
Here's who was nominated for the 2023 Blues Music Awards in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Singer and harmonica player John Nemeth, vocalist Shemekia Copeland, country blues artist Rory Block, and guitarist Eric Gales are among the top nominees for this year's Blues Music Awards. The Blues Foundation on Tuesday released the list of nominees for the 44th installment of the awards,...
Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
Memphis city leaders seek answers on why certain infrastructure grants are being left on the table
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW leaders says upgrades are on the way in Shelby County, a lot of people, including Memphis City Council members, are worried about the aging infrastructure already in place. “That infrastructure is ready to essentially have a catastrophic failure,” said JB Smiley, Memphis City Council...
Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
Terminally ill man caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — As the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues, many are turning to other options. But some say their options are few. Southaven couple Tony and Connie Mah and their family say they have been waiting in limbo...
New Emergency Department in Arlington is being called a "Game-Changer" for many rural communities
ARLINGTON, Tenn — When it comes to an emergency, sometimes moments separate patients from life and death, and for many rural communities, there is not a lot of time to spare. In Arlington, Steve Smith saw this first hand. “The whole thing of riding in an ambulance for that...
MyBaby4Me program helping fight infant and maternal mortality rate in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has some of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. The 38126 zip code is around two to three times higher than the national average, according to the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP. “We want these women to have the best possible...
MSCS secretary found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), a mother, and loved ones are grieving the loss of Larry Thorn, who was a secretary at A Maceo Walker Middle School. According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:54 a.m. officer's arrived at a church in South Memphis located in the 1400 Block of Gold Ave.
Memphis-area prep school forced to close its doors after mold, flooding from burst pipes damage campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-area preparatory school is taking a longer winter break than anticipated, after flooding from burst pipes due to the recent deep freeze forced the school to close. The Freedom Prep Academy Westwood campus told ABC24 Monday they closed their campus after the burst pipe created...
Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
New Daisy Theatre re-opening on Beale Street after closing in 2018
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The New Daisy Theatre is about to see life again thanks to the work of Downtown Memphis Commission and John Shivers. If you're not familiar with New Daisy, it opened in 1936. It started out as a movie theatre but it closed temporarily, and then it re-opened as a concert venue. Everyone from Prince, Al Green, Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Richards, Justin Timberlake, and other musicians have performed here.
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
Cordova lawmaker files bill to create a public landlord registry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make sure all landlords and property owners for rentals are publicly listed in Shelby County. State. Rep. Dwayne Thompson (D-Cordova) filed a bill that would create a landlord registry in the County, according to the Tennessee Democratic Caucus. The bill would require all landlords and property owners to list for the public all rental properties they own of manage.
