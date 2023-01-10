MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and loved ones of rap icon and music legend Gangsta Boo will remember her Friday with a Celebration of Life ceremony at Railgarten on Cooper-Young. Her death is still a tough reality to grasp and those closest to Gangsta Boo say she was not just a respected music giant who set the tone in the rap industry and broke barriers for those behind her, but she was passionate about seeing others, especially young Black women, grow.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO