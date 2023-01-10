Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Alex Popp to lead Appen Media's Perimeter coverage
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 12 that North Georgia journalist Alexander Popp has been selected to spearhead coverage of the Perimeter area for the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Crier newspapers. He will report to Carl Appen, director of Content and Development, and will be based in...
appenmedia.com
Macedonia Cemetery stakeholders probe city efforts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Last year, the City of Johns Creek installed a fence at Macedonia Cemetery to enclose the site’s known graves. But Kirk Canaday, Johns Creek Historical Society member, knows there are more. “The first and earliest graves were near the [original] church,” Canaday said.
appenmedia.com
Roswell Police fully staffed for first time in 2 decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in 20 years, the Roswell Police Department is fully staffed. The department announced there were 160 officers employed at the start of 2023, leaving no vacancies. “Staffing for law enforcement and retention is a challenge, it’s not a Roswell, North Fulton, Georgia...
appenmedia.com
DeKalb County cancels afterschool activities
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Due to severe weather, the DeKalb County School District has cancelled all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular and athletic activities for Jan. 12. The district announced in a release that activities will be re-scheduled, if possible. The announcement also encouraged guardians "to pick up their children at...
appenmedia.com
Women leave store with $2,287 in goods
MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2. The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
appenmedia.com
Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
appenmedia.com
U.S. postal worker seen taking package
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man received a notification for his FedEx package on Mount Oglethorpe Trail Dec. 28 and said when a U.S. Postal Service mailman arrived and left, the package was gone. He checked his security surveillance, the police report said, and saw the USPS mailman take...
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek City Council talks 10-year parks plan
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While still in the draft stage, Johns Creek now has a roadmap that anticipates more than $110 million in spending to fund current and future recreation and parks projects over the next 10 years. Brian Trusty, principal at Pros Consulting, was on hand at the...
appenmedia.com
Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26. After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
Comments / 0