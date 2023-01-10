Read full article on original website
Nellie Mae Hux Bailey
Nellie Mae Hux Bailey, 85, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Aurelian Springs, NC on July 17, 1937 to the late Sterling Audrania Hux and Clara Bertha Warren Hux. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas “Tommy” Sterling Bailey; her sisters, Hazel Dickens, Betty Moseley and Alice Roberta Louise Hux; her brothers, S.A. Hux Jr., J.B. Hux, Albert Hux, Cecil Hux and Herman Hux.
Rebecca 'Becky' Clary Jones
Rebecca “Becky” Clary Jones, 62 of Louisburg, NC passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born in 1960 in Halifax County, to Sterling Peebles and Marian Lea Jones Clary and was preceded in death by her husband, David Alan Jones; her sister Allison Clary Walker and her father, Sterling Peebles Clary.
Carolyn Bost Folk
Carolyn Bost Folk, 86 of Littleton, NC passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in her home. Mrs. Folk was born in Waxhaw, NC; the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Bernard and Harry Earl Bost. She is survived by her husband Levi V. Folk, Sr. A Graveside service will...
Former RR finance director offered Ahoskie town manager job
Ahoskie’s elected town officials have made an offer to the former Roanoke Rapids finance director for the vacant manager’s position, the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald reported. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as...
After 61 days, HCSO still seeks help in Enfield shooting death
Rewards of up to $16,000 are available for information in the November shooting death of a Roanoke Rapids woman who was attending a large party in the Enfield area. It has been 61 days since the death of 24-year-old Cierra Webb, said Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
May sentencing date sought for man tied to gang leader
The lawyer for one of two men who court documents tie to a reputed Rocky Mount gang leader requested today to have his client’s federal sentencing moved to the May term of court in Raleigh. The attorney for Bryan Walter Riccaldo said in his motion the request to move...
