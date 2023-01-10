Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
The Oakland Press
Man charged with making fake 911 calls to distract police from arresting his girlfriend
Making false 911 calls is something police frown upon for many reasons. More than anything else, it pulls officers away from real emergencies and police situations, wasting valuable time and resources. Wyandotte police believe that’s exactly what happened in a recent incident where they say a 23-year-old Brownstown Township man...
Detroit News
Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour
Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night. The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.
The Oakland Press
Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges
A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody
On Thursday night, police responded to the area of Liberal and Schoenherr for a double shooting. That scene then escalated into a barricaded situation.
Police looking for man who stole puppy from Novi pet store that 'needs constant care and feeding'
The search is on for a puppy that was stolen from a pet store in Novi Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a man stole a female Chihuahua puppy from Petland Novi at the Twelve Oaks Mall around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell
Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County. The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
Detroit News
Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large
Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
Clinton Twp. man faces charges after fighting with security officers at Oakland Mall Macy's
A 38-year-old Clinton Township man is facing assault and battery and other charges following an incident at Oakland Mall last weekend. It’s alleged that he was trying to steal some items before he fought with store security.
