Autauga County public school students are set to return to regular classes Tuesday. Autauga County School Supt. Tim Tidmore says it is hoped that by that time, bus schedules will be running as normal. There is still an area of concern in the hardest hit areas of Marbury, as many emergency and utility vehicles are still in place. Monday is the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and students will be out of school.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO