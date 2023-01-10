Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Greenville Advocate
Greenville Automotive Group holds liquidation sale
On Saturday, Greenville Automotive Group completed its two-week annual liquidations sale. The event was the first held under new ownership as one group and included the dealerships known as Greenville Chevrolet and Greenville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. “I am so grateful for the incredible turnout we had for our year-end...
WSFA
Tornado relief drive planned by WSFA, Central Alabama Community Foundation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., you can call a phone number to make a donation. The number will be released on Wednesday.
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
WSFA
State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying tornado damage and talking with victims’ families. Seven people died as a result of Thursday’s storm. [VICITMS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY AUTAUGA COUNTY TORNADO]. “Our hearts are broken for the fatalities that have been...
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
WSFA
AT&T waiving overage fees for Dallas County customers impacted by tornado
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - AT&T is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for Dallas County customers impacted by Thursday’s severe weather. The phone company said this includes AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers with billing addresses in the following zip codes:. 36701. 36702. 36703. 36758. 36759. 36761. 36767.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
WSFA
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
WSFA
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
WSFA
Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado. “God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard. Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or...
WSFA
Baptist Health activates emergency operations plan due to storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In light of Thursday’s severe weather, Baptist Health has activated its emergency operations plan at all three campuses. A Baptist spokeswoman said this precautionary alert is issued whenever they anticipate or receive an influx of patients due to an emergency or natural disaster. The alert was sent out to hospital workers. At this time, no extra personnel are being called in.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
WSFA
Food for Thought 1/12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County officials are keeping eye on Debris Removal; School Bus Routes expected to run Normally Tuesday
Autauga County public school students are set to return to regular classes Tuesday. Autauga County School Supt. Tim Tidmore says it is hoped that by that time, bus schedules will be running as normal. There is still an area of concern in the hardest hit areas of Marbury, as many emergency and utility vehicles are still in place. Monday is the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and students will be out of school.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
WSFA
VIDEO: Drone video shows destruction in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is giving a glimpse of the destruction left behind in Autauga County following Thursday’s storms. The video, taken the day after storms made their way through the county along C.R. 68 and Hwy. 31, shows the aftermath of a potential tornado.
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
