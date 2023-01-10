Read full article on original website
NME
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership
Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
NME
‘Industry’ star Marisa Abel confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in biopic ‘Back To Black’
Industry star Marisa Abel has been confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic Back To Black – check out the first image above. Focus Features has partnered with StudioCanal on the project, which has been in talks since 2018. The studio released a photo of Abel in character on Friday (January 13), confirming prior reports that she’d been cast as the Camden singer.
NME
Becky Hill, Craig David, Joel Corry and more announced for Ibiza Rocks’ summer 2023 residencies
The team behind Ibiza Rocks have unveiled their stacked roster of resident DJs for the summer of 2023, including Becky Hill, Craig David and Joel Corry. Hill will man the decks every Tuesday from May 30 to July 25, with a total of 10 shows – all labelled as presentations titled ‘You/Me/Us’ – on the itinerary. David will also present a unique show, titled ‘TS5’, every Tuesday in August and September. And for his part, Corry will perform on Wednesdays starting June 7.
NME
The Strokes share early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from new box set
The Strokes have shared an early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from their forthcoming box set ‘The Singles – Volume 01’. Entitled ‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’, this version was first issued on an EP of the same name through Rough Trade in January 2001, six months ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Is This It’. You can listen to it below.
NME
Rihanna shares teaser of Super Bowl Halftime show
Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media – see what to expect below. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
NME
KISS have an “awful lot of material” for more ‘Off The Soundboard’ releases
KISS’ official bootleg series ‘Off The Soundboard’ doesn’t seem likely to end any time soon, as Gene Simmons has revealed the band still have an “awful lot of material” to mine from. The series was kicked off in June of 2021, when KISS released...
NME
U2’s Bono and The Edge to release documentary featuring David Letterman
U2 frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge are set to release a new documentary on Disney+ featuring David Letterman. Entitled Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman, the film will document the TV host’s first ever visit to Ireland with the pair as they tour the city and its music scene culminating in an intimate concert performed by U2. You can view a short teaser for the film below.
NME
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ reviews hail Paul Mescal as “horribly good” for bringing “dangerous energy” to stage
The reviews are in on the latest stage production of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ starring Paul Mescal – and the critics are full of praise. Mescal stars as the abusive Stanley in the classic Tennessee Williams play, which has been given a new lease of life at the Almeida Theatre, London. The Normal People star has been hailed by reviewers for his role in the play.
NME
‘M3GAN’ review: robot on the rampage is a new horror icon
Can you create an icon, or does an icon have to be anointed by fans? This grisly and hilarious horror flick – already a huge hit in the US – suggests the former is possible with the right ingredients and a light touch. Director Gerard Johnstone recently told NME that he wanted the title character, a killer doll who follows in the footsteps of genre legends Annabelle and Chucky, to be “an icon in her own right”. This could easily have smacked of trying too hard, but Johnstone really seems to have pulled it off.
NME
Madonna to reportedly embark on 40th anniversary tour
Madonna is reportedly set to embark on a 40th anniversary tour later this year. According to sources who have spoken to Billboard, Madonna is planning a “massive” anniversary tour with longtime concert parters Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary. If the reports prove valid, it will be Madonna’s first ever live career retrospective.
NME
Margot Robbie admits she was “very emo” as a teen and still loves heavy metal
Margot Robbie has once again spoken about her love of Slipknot and other heavy metal bands. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 13) to promote her new film Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.
NME
What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO and Sky?
HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. The series is created...
NME
‘Everything Everywhere’ star Stephanie Hsu was once mistaken for Lana Condor on red carpet
Stephanie Hsu has said she was once mistaken for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor during a red carpet event. The actor, who had her breakthrough role as Joy Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, recalled the incident during an interview with The New York Times.
NME
Tom DeLonge invited Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge invited him to go alien hunting. Speaking backstage at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego festival, Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on DeLonge and the “alien situation”. While bassist Chris Wolstenholme...
NME
Chumbawamba turn down £30,000 for music to be used in new Jeremy Clarkson show
Chumbawamba have turned down £30,000 for their music to be used in a trailer for a new Jeremy Clarkson TV show. The band’s guitarist Boff Whalley revealed on Twitter that they had declined the lucrative offer. “I can’t tell you how much satisfaction that gave us,” he wrote.
NME
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
NME
‘Fortnite’ disables hurdling once more due to gravity-defying bug
Fortnite has been forced to disable hurdling again due to a bug that’s causing the mechanic to fling players to their death. Epic Games originally disabled hurdling last month, after reports the new mechanic was causing players to teleport across the map. It was reinstated earlier this week. However...
NME
Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
Wu-Tang Clan have shared a trailer for the final season of their biographical drama series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is set to air on Hulu in just over a month. Created by Wu-Tang member RZA in tandem with screenwriter Alex Tse, the show was initially pegged as a 10-episode miniseries, chronicling the earliest days of the legendary rap collective. Airing in late 2019, it was an immediate smash-hit, and a second season was greenlit to stream in 2021.
NME
Shakira responds to success of song mocking ex Gerard Piqué
Shakira has responded to the success of her new single, in which she takes aim at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The singer collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap on ‘Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53’, in which she mocks Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, who is 12 years his junior.
NME
‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release date, gameplay and latest news
Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a long time coming, having been initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014. You’ll play as Hornet, who did appear in the original. After plans to include Hornet in Hollow Knight DLC grew, the team decided to give them their own game. Hollow Knight: Silksong was later revealed in 2019.
