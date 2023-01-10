Read full article on original website
Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee Begins Grant Cycle
The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee has opened their grant cycle. The county program will allocate around $900,000 for conservation work. Community organizations and others interested in applying for funds are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session on Monday, January 23rd to learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria. Contact Common Ground Administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com to obtain access and materials for the Zoom session.
Friday, January 13th Weather
A mostly sunny and mild start to the weekend. Snow returns to the forecast Saturday night through Tuesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 55. Look for an overnight low of 27. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 49, a low of 21. Leadville...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Help Wanted: DG Coleman Seeking CDL Class A Drivers
It’s a new year with new opportunities and new wages!. DG Coleman, celebrating over 50 years in the transportation industry, is hiring class A CDL drivers with 3 years of mountain driving experience, hauling bulk water tankers from Buena Vista to Denver on Highway 285. Tanker endorsement helpful, but not necessary to secure a position.
Conservancy District Advances Multiple Water Projects
Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District officials discussed several projects during their monthly board meeting Thursday, including:. A Chaffee County groundwater study. A streamflow-monitoring system upgrade. An “intra-ditch exchange” project near Johnson Village. District Project Manager Gracy Goodwin reported on the status of each project. She said the Upper...
Sunday, January 15th Weather
We have a chance of snow today, mainly along the divide. Scattered snow showers remain possible through Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 43 today. Expect a low of 26. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37....
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Falls to Ellicott 47-28
The Lady Demons lose at home to the Lady Thunderhawks 47-28. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Crowther gave his thoughts on the Demons loss tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and...
Salida Boys Basketball Defeats Manitou Springs 53-34
The Spartans close out an away victory with a late game offensive surge to defeat the Manitou Springs Mustangs 53-34. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Adam Christensen gave his thoughts on the impressive victory. I have been blessed to work in TV...
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
Woodland Park School District’s curriculum in question after board passes new teaching standard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park School Board approved new teaching standards, but parents are confused about what it means for their children’s curriculum. During a contentious meeting Wednesday, the school board unanimously approved a “social studies academic standard” known as American Birthright, formed by Civics Alliance,...
Cripple Creek Hits Preliminary Infrastructure Jackpot
The city of Cripple Creek has hit a preliminary jackpot in its quest for $10 million-plus in infrastructure payouts. Last week, in a short meeting, mostly capped by awards, City Administrator Frank Salvato announced good news on the grant front, a critical part of the city’s efforts to attract workforce housing.
Owners of Roller’s Donuts in Cañon City announce departure and new ownership
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A breakfast staple in Cañon City will soon be under new ownership after its current owners gear up to say their goodbyes after more than 10 years in business. Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop has been a longtime local favorite, serving up delicious doughnuts to those living in Cañon City and beyond. Owners […]
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #2 3A Peyton 66-24
The Lady Spartans fall to #2 3A Peyton Panthers at home 66-24. They will be in action again tomorrow as they travel to Manitou Springs. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 on 92.3 The Peak. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you be Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed...
Second Murder Suicide Recorded In Less Than Two Months
Last week, another tragedy struck Teller County marking the second murder suicide in less than two months. This time authorities have said that the incident involved a 53 year-old man and his five-year-old son as the victim. Emotions ran high across the community last Thursday when the Teller County Sheriff’s...
