BBC
Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case
A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Skipper caused fatal speedboat crash, court hears
A 15-year-old girl died during an "adrenaline-fuelled" speedboat ride when the skipper "failed to pay attention", a court has heard. Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020. Winchester Crown Court heard the boat...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Christmas Eve pub shooting: Man charged with Elle Edwards murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has been remanded in custody and will appear in court later. He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Ezra Miller: The Flash star pleads guilty to trespass but avoids jail
US actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawfully trespassing at a neighbour's house, as part of a plea deal to avoid going to prison. The Fantastic Beasts and Justice League star had faced a trial and possible jail time for a burglary charge, which has now been dropped. Miller,...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest over Aldi car park stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a supermarket car park. A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in the attack near Aldi on Heywood Way in Salford on 10 January, Greater Manchester Police said. The boy is also being held...
BBC
Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
BBC
Police officers injured as man barricades himself into Halesowen flat
Two police officers have been injured after a man barricaded himself inside a flat, a force has said. West Midlands Police said the officers were assaulted after a man stopped them entering an elderly resident's flat during a welfare check on Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at about 03:15 GMT. The force...
BBC
Euston shooting: Girl, 7, and five others injured near church
A seven-year-old girl has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting close to a central London church. Police responded at 13:31 GMT to reports shots were fired from a moving vehicle, as a remembrance service took place at St Aloysius Church in Euston. The Met Police said another girl, aged 12,...
