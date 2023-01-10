Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
New loan, who dis: 'Squad' Democrat calls Biden and demands he cancel her $100K student loan debt
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who owes thousands of dollars in student loan debt and makes $174,000, has taken the drastic step of appealing directly to President Joe Biden to cancel her loans. Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" member colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) recorded a TikTok video on Wednesday in...
Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.
The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
Student Loan Forgiveness: DOJ Tells Supreme Court Biden Had ‘Clear Permission’ From Congress to Execute His Plan
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an 86-page brief with the Supreme Court on Jan. 4 regarding President Joe Biden's halted student loan forgiveness program, arguing that the Education Secretary's...
techvisibility.com
Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year
Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
Student Loan Updates: Everything To Know in January if You Have Debt
The future of student loan debt for millions of Americans hangs in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February to decide whether the Biden administration went beyond its authority with...
Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half
INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
Education Department announces plan for 'transforming' student loan repayment
The Biden administration is proposing amendments to the Revised Pay As You Earn (PEPAYE) program made available in 2016.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s New REPAYE Plan Doesn’t Include Parent PLUS Borrowers
While millions of student loan borrowers are awaiting their fate -- as the Supreme Court is set to hear cases in February surrounding President Biden's student loan relief program -- the...
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed
People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
Biden Administration Proposes New Student Loan Repayment Plan That Could Cut Some Payments in Half
The U.S. Department of Education proposed regulations Tuesday that would reduce the monthly bills for certain federal student loan borrowers. The new repayment plan could lower monthly payments for certain borrowers to 5% of their discretionary income, from 10%. Some borrowers may save $2,000 a year from the change, according...
Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available
Counting CoinsPhoto byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023.
White House announces new plans to possibly lower, pause student loan payments
The White House is proposing a new plan that would lower or pause student debt payments for millions as the Supreme Court decides the fate of the administration's previous debt cancellation attempt. CNBC's Deirdre Bosa explains how the new program differs and how it could amend student loan regulation. Jan. 10, 2023.
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the education secretary says
The amicus briefs criticized the student-loan company MOHELA's role in blocking debt relief and supported the legality of Biden's plan.
New federal student loan repayment plan targets low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also...
Biden's Education Department to indefinitely reduce monthly student loan payments to $0 for some low-income earners
ST. LOUIS — While the Biden administration awaits a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on its plan to forgive student loan debt, education officials have rolled out a new student loan debt repayment plan that it could implement in addition to the proposal currently tied up in court.
What millions of student-loan borrowers need to know as 2023 shapes up to be a year of uncertainty for Biden's relief
Broad student-loan forgiveness, the payment resumption, and targeted debt relief reforms are up in the air in 2023. Here's what borrowers can expect.
