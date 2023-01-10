The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...

4 DAYS AGO