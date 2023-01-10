ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.

The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...
techvisibility.com

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTHR

Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Money

Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed

People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy