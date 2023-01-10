ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milk Street: ‘Other’ pasta Bolognese better suits weeknight cooking

By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Twenty-six courses, £400 bills, artichoke creme brulee… I won’t miss fine dining

In 2007, for a book on the world’s luxury restaurant economy, I undertook what I called the high-end Super Size Me. In the 2004 documentary, Morgan Spurlock ate McDonald’s every day for a month to see how it would affect his body. The high-end version involved me eating in a Parisian Michelin three-star restaurant every day for a week. Back then, talking about this stunt felt like a boast; now, it feels like a confession.

Comments / 0

Community Policy